Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Final Scores

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 39, Johnson County 6 (Thu)

Dobyns-Bennett 42, Morristown East 14

Grainger 28, Sullivan East 24

Greeneville 21, Elizabethton 0

Hampton 36, Avery 27

Harlan KY 36, Unaka 0

Lakeway Christian 50, North Greene 12 (Thu)

Morristown West 31, David Crockett 9

Rockwood 36, Cloudland 6

Science Hill 49, West Ridge 7

Seymour 41, Volunteer 20 (Thu)

South Greene 34, Happy Valley 0

South Haven Christian 64, Tri-Cities Christian 36

Tennessee High 35, Pulaski VA 28

Unicoi County 35, Madison 14

West Greene 28, Claiborne 12 (Thu)

*Cherokee at Daniel Boone will be played at noon Saturday.

Southwest Virginia

Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13 (Thu)

George Wythe 39, Fort Chiswell 7

Graham 38, Tazewell 8

Lee High 31, Eastside 0 (Thu)

Holston 42, Twin Springs 16

Honaker 34, Castlewood 31

Hurley 43, Thomas Walker 13

J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7

Montcalm WV 44, Twin Valley 14

Patrick Henry 48, Lebanon 24

Radford 62, Gate City 12

Ridgeview 34, Grundy 20

Rural Retreat 39, Eastern Montgomery 8

Rye Cove 20, Northwood 0

Union 42, Richlands 0

Virginia High 52, John Battle 14

Wise Central 49, Marion 28