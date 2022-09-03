Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Part 1: Top tackle, Elizabethton vs. Greeneville, David Crockett vs. Morristown West, South Greene vs. Happy Valley, West Ridge vs. Science Hill, Morristown East vs. Dobyns-Bennett, and Dobyns-Bennett cheerleaders.
Part 2: Madison County vs. Unicoi County, Lakeway Christian vs. North Greene, J.I. Burton vs. Chilhowie, John Battle vs. Virginia High, and the Chilhowie band.
Part 3: Tri-Cities Christian vs. South Haven Christian.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Chuckey-Doak 39, Johnson County 6 (Thu)
Dobyns-Bennett 42, Morristown East 14
Grainger 28, Sullivan East 24
Greeneville 21, Elizabethton 0
Hampton 36, Avery 27
Harlan KY 36, Unaka 0
Lakeway Christian 50, North Greene 12 (Thu)
Morristown West 31, David Crockett 9
Rockwood 36, Cloudland 6
Science Hill 49, West Ridge 7
Seymour 41, Volunteer 20 (Thu)
South Greene 34, Happy Valley 0
South Haven Christian 64, Tri-Cities Christian 36
Tennessee High 35, Pulaski VA 28
Unicoi County 35, Madison 14
West Greene 28, Claiborne 12 (Thu)
*Cherokee at Daniel Boone will be played at noon Saturday.
Southwest Virginia
Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13 (Thu)
George Wythe 39, Fort Chiswell 7
Graham 38, Tazewell 8
Lee High 31, Eastside 0 (Thu)
Holston 42, Twin Springs 16
Honaker 34, Castlewood 31
Hurley 43, Thomas Walker 13
J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7
Montcalm WV 44, Twin Valley 14
Patrick Henry 48, Lebanon 24
Radford 62, Gate City 12
Ridgeview 34, Grundy 20
Rural Retreat 39, Eastern Montgomery 8
Rye Cove 20, Northwood 0
Union 42, Richlands 0
Virginia High 52, John Battle 14
Wise Central 49, Marion 28