Final Scores & Highlights: Week 2 High School Football Games

Segment 1: Volunteer vs. Dobyns-Bennett, Grainger vs. Greeneville, Science Hill vs. Anderson County, Cloudland vs. Unaka, Chuckey-Doak vs. Happy Valley, and Unicoi County cheerleaders.

Segment 2: South Greene vs. Catholic, Cosby vs. Unicoi County, Tazewell vs. Virginia High, and Virginia High band.

Segment 3: John Battle vs. Abingdon, North Greene vs. Castlewood, and Honaker vs. Lebanon.

Final Scores

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 14, Happy Valley 0

Cloudland 54, Unaka 22

Dobyns-Bennett 37, Volunteer 7

Greeneville 78, Grainger 6

Knox Catholic 52, South Greene 0

Letcher County 26, David Crockett 24

North Greene 22, Castlewood 6

Pigeon Forge 48, Sullivan East 12

Science Hill 36, Anderson County 21

Seymour 37, Cherokee 14

Unicoi County 44, Cosby 0

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 41, John Battle 0

Chilhowie 27, Marion 22

Cumberland Gap 36, Thomas Walker 14

Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0

Honaker 37, Lebanon 18

Radford 35, George Wythe 6

Richlands 38, Gate City 13

Ridgeview 41, J.I. Burton 6 (Thursday game)

Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7

Union 56, Lee High 8 (Thursday game)

Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14

Wise Central 49, Eastside 0