Final Scores & Highlights: Week 2 High School Football Games

Segment 1: Volunteer vs. Dobyns-Bennett, Grainger vs. Greeneville, Science Hill vs. Anderson County, Cloudland vs. Unaka, Chuckey-Doak vs. Happy Valley, and Unicoi County cheerleaders.
Segment 2: South Greene vs. Catholic, Cosby vs. Unicoi County, Tazewell vs. Virginia High, and Virginia High band.
Segment 3: John Battle vs. Abingdon, North Greene vs. Castlewood, and Honaker vs. Lebanon.
Final Scores
Northeast Tennessee
Chuckey-Doak 14, Happy Valley 0
Cloudland 54, Unaka 22
Dobyns-Bennett 37, Volunteer 7
Greeneville 78, Grainger 6
Knox Catholic 52, South Greene 0
Letcher County 26, David Crockett 24
North Greene 22, Castlewood 6
Pigeon Forge 48, Sullivan East 12
Science Hill 36, Anderson County 21
Seymour 37, Cherokee 14
Unicoi County 44, Cosby 0
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 41, John Battle 0
Chilhowie 27, Marion 22
Cumberland Gap 36, Thomas Walker 14
Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0
Honaker 37, Lebanon 18
Radford 35, George Wythe 6
Richlands 38, Gate City 13
Ridgeview 41, J.I. Burton 6 (Thursday game)
Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7
Union 56, Lee High 8 (Thursday game)
Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14
Wise Central 49, Eastside 0