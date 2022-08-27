Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Part 1: Top tackle, Daniel Boone vs. West Ridge, Dobyns-Bennett vs. Volunteer, Unaka vs. Cloudland, Happy Valley vs. Chuckey-Doak, Anderson County vs. Science Hill, and the Science Hill band.
Part 2: Knox Catholic vs. South Greene, Johnson County vs. Hampton, Pigeon Forge vs. Sullivan East, Letcher County vs. David Crockett, Seymour vs. Cherokee, and Abingdon cheerleaders.
Part 3: Unicoi County vs. Cosby, Castlewood vs. North Greene, Richlands vs. Gate City, and Abingdon vs. John Battle.
Final scores
Northeast Tennessee
Anderson County 48, Science Hill 6
Castlewood VA 49, North Greene 20
Chuckey-Doak 49, Happy Valley 7
Cloudland 46, Unaka 28
Daniel Boone 33, West Ridge 0
David Crockett 35, Letcher County KY 0
Dobyns-Bennett 41, Volunteer 0
Greeneville 35, Grainger 0
Hampton 44, Johnson County 0
Knox Catholic 54, South Greene 0
Northview Academy 44, West Greene 13
Seymour 42, Cherokee 28
Sullivan East 35, Pigeon Forge 26
Unicoi County 42, Cosby 0
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 47, John Battle 6
Castlewood 49, North Greene TN 20
Cumberland Gap 50, Thomas Walker 36
Graham 29, Bluefield WV 25
Holston 21, Eastern Montgomery 0
Lebanon 19, Honaker 13 (Thu)
Marion 29, Chilhowie 0
Patrick Henry 28, Grundy 20
Radford 29, George Wythe 15 (Thu)
Richlands 27, Gate City 13
Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8
Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9
Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24
Tazewell 46, Virginia High 21
Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8
Union 48, Lee High 7
Wise Central 41, Eastside 7