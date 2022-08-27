Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1: Top tackle, Daniel Boone vs. West Ridge, Dobyns-Bennett vs. Volunteer, Unaka vs. Cloudland, Happy Valley vs. Chuckey-Doak, Anderson County vs. Science Hill, and the Science Hill band.

Part 2: Knox Catholic vs. South Greene, Johnson County vs. Hampton, Pigeon Forge vs. Sullivan East, Letcher County vs. David Crockett, Seymour vs. Cherokee, and Abingdon cheerleaders.

Part 3: Unicoi County vs. Cosby, Castlewood vs. North Greene, Richlands vs. Gate City, and Abingdon vs. John Battle.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Anderson County 48, Science Hill 6

Castlewood VA 49, North Greene 20

Chuckey-Doak 49, Happy Valley 7

Cloudland 46, Unaka 28

Daniel Boone 33, West Ridge 0

David Crockett 35, Letcher County KY 0

Dobyns-Bennett 41, Volunteer 0

Greeneville 35, Grainger 0

Hampton 44, Johnson County 0

Knox Catholic 54, South Greene 0

Northview Academy 44, West Greene 13

Seymour 42, Cherokee 28

Sullivan East 35, Pigeon Forge 26

Unicoi County 42, Cosby 0

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 47, John Battle 6

Castlewood 49, North Greene TN 20

Cumberland Gap 50, Thomas Walker 36

Graham 29, Bluefield WV 25

Holston 21, Eastern Montgomery 0

Lebanon 19, Honaker 13 (Thu)

Marion 29, Chilhowie 0

Patrick Henry 28, Grundy 20

Radford 29, George Wythe 15 (Thu)

Richlands 27, Gate City 13

Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8

Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9

Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24

Tazewell 46, Virginia High 21

Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8

Union 48, Lee High 7

Wise Central 41, Eastside 7