Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Anderson County 38, Greeneville 7

Knox West 49, Daniel Boone 7

Maryville 38, Science Hill 14

Southwest Virginia

George Wythe 48, Narrows 28

Patrick Henry 42, Holston 7

Grundy 32, Lebanon 0

Saturday games

Gate City vs. Graham – 1 p.m.

Virginia High vs. Ridgeview – 1 p.m.