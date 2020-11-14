Final Scores & Highlights: Week 13 high school football games

Segment 1: East Hamilton vs. Elizabethton, Greeneville vs. Anderson County, Dobyns-Bennett vs. McMinn County, Indians Marching Band
Segment 2: South Doyle vs. David Crockett, Rockwood vs. South Greene, Highlander Cheerleaders
Segment 3: Hampton vs. Miegs County, Oliver Springs vs. Cloudland
Final Scores
South Greene 35, Rockwood 3
Greeneville 28, Anderson County 24
Miegs County 49, Hampton 34
South Doyle 27, David Crockett 20
Elizabethton 35, East Hamilton 7
Oliver Springs 24, Cloudland 20
The game between Dobyns-Bennett and McMinn County was canceled due to an “unforeseen COVID-19 situation.”