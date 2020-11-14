Final Scores & Highlights: Week 13 high school football games

Segment 1: East Hamilton vs. Elizabethton, Greeneville vs. Anderson County, Dobyns-Bennett vs. McMinn County, Indians Marching Band

Segment 2: South Doyle vs. David Crockett, Rockwood vs. South Greene, Highlander Cheerleaders

Segment 3: Hampton vs. Miegs County, Oliver Springs vs. Cloudland

Final Scores

South Greene 35, Rockwood 3

Greeneville 28, Anderson County 24

Miegs County 49, Hampton 34

South Doyle 27, David Crockett 20

Elizabethton 35, East Hamilton 7

Oliver Springs 24, Cloudland 20

The game between Dobyns-Bennett and McMinn County was canceled due to an “unforeseen COVID-19 situation.”

