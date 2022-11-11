Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Part 1
Top tackle, Knox Central vs. Daniel Boone, Monterey vs. Hampton, Morristown West vs. Knox West, Farragut vs. Science Hill, Gibbs vs. Greeneville, and the Hampton cheerleaders.
Part 2
Elizabethton vs. Anderson County, Unaka vs. Coalfield, Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Chuckey-Doak, and the Greeneville band.
Part 3
Oliver Springs vs. Cloudland and Wise Central vs. Graham.
Final scores
Northeast Tennessee
Anderson County 30, Elizabethton 24
Coalfield 55, Unaka 12
Daniel Boone 30, Knox Central 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 47, Chuckey-Doak 34
Greeneville 58, Gibbs 28
Monterey 40, Hampton 16
Oliver Springs 35, Cloudland 12
Science Hill 40, Farragut 19
York Institute 27, South Greene 0
Southwest Virginia
George Wythe 41, Parry McCluer (Thu)
Graham 41, Wise Central 13 (Thu)
Grundy 38, Honaker 20
Saturday games
Union @ Gate City – 1 p.m.
Hurley vs. Patrick Henry – 1 p.m. @ Emory & Henry
Tazewell @ Ridgeview – 1 p.m.
Holston @ Rye Cove – 1 p.m.
Lebanon @ Twin Springs – 1 p.m.
Abingdon @ Christiansburg – 3 p.m.
Lee High vs. Virginia High – 7 p.m. @ Emory & Henry
