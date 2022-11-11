Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1

Top tackle, Knox Central vs. Daniel Boone, Monterey vs. Hampton, Morristown West vs. Knox West, Farragut vs. Science Hill, Gibbs vs. Greeneville, and the Hampton cheerleaders.

Part 2

Elizabethton vs. Anderson County, Unaka vs. Coalfield, Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Chuckey-Doak, and the Greeneville band.

Part 3

Oliver Springs vs. Cloudland and Wise Central vs. Graham.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Anderson County 30, Elizabethton 24

Coalfield 55, Unaka 12

Daniel Boone 30, Knox Central 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 47, Chuckey-Doak 34

Greeneville 58, Gibbs 28

Monterey 40, Hampton 16

Oliver Springs 35, Cloudland 12

Science Hill 40, Farragut 19

York Institute 27, South Greene 0

Southwest Virginia

George Wythe 41, Parry McCluer (Thu)

Graham 41, Wise Central 13 (Thu)

Grundy 38, Honaker 20

Saturday games

Union @ Gate City – 1 p.m.

Hurley vs. Patrick Henry – 1 p.m. @ Emory & Henry

Tazewell @ Ridgeview – 1 p.m.

Holston @ Rye Cove – 1 p.m.

Lebanon @ Twin Springs – 1 p.m.

Abingdon @ Christiansburg – 3 p.m.

Lee High vs. Virginia High – 7 p.m. @ Emory & Henry