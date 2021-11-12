Final Scores & Highlights: Week 13 High School Football Games

Segment 1: Top hit, Fulton vs. Greeneville, Elizabethton vs. Anderson County, West Ridge vs. Maryville, Oneida vs. South Greene, Pigeon Forge vs. Unicoi County, and the Cloudland band.

Segment 2: Knox Central vs. Daniel Boone, David Crockett vs. Knox West, Hampton vs. Rockwood, Oakdale vs. Cloudland, and Union cheerleaders.

Segment 3: Virginia High vs. Union, Honaker vs. Holston, Northwood vs. Abingdon, and Tazewell vs. Wise Central.

Final Scores & Highlights

Cloudland 60, Oakdale 16

Elizabethton 45, Anderson County 7

Greeneville 56, Fulton 12

Hampton 47, Rockwood 18

Knox Central 41, Daniel Boone 7

Knox West 42, David Crockett 13

Maryville 49, West Ridge 0

Oneida 35, South Greene 21

Pigeon Forge 24, Unicoi County 0

Abingdon 28, Northside 14

Graham 62, Lee 32

Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37

Holston 42, Honaker 7

Patrick Henry 35, Twin Valley 12

Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28

Union 62, Virginia High 27

Wise Central 43, Tazewell 14

