Final Scores & Highlights: Week 13 High School Football Games

Segment 1: Top hit, Fulton vs. Greeneville, Elizabethton vs. Anderson County, West Ridge vs. Maryville, Oneida vs. South Greene, Pigeon Forge vs. Unicoi County, and the Cloudland band.
Segment 2: Knox Central vs. Daniel Boone, David Crockett vs. Knox West, Hampton vs. Rockwood, Oakdale vs. Cloudland, and Union cheerleaders.
Segment 3: Virginia High vs. Union, Honaker vs. Holston, Northwood vs. Abingdon, and Tazewell vs. Wise Central.
Final Scores & Highlights
Cloudland 60, Oakdale 16
Elizabethton 45, Anderson County 7
Greeneville 56, Fulton 12
Hampton 47, Rockwood 18
Knox Central 41, Daniel Boone 7
Knox West 42, David Crockett 13
Maryville 49, West Ridge 0
Oneida 35, South Greene 21
Pigeon Forge 24, Unicoi County 0
Abingdon 28, Northside 14
Graham 62, Lee 32
Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37
Holston 42, Honaker 7
Patrick Henry 35, Twin Valley 12
Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28
Union 62, Virginia High 27
Wise Central 43, Tazewell 14