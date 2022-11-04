Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1

Knox Halls vs. Daniel Boone, Knox Fulton vs. Greeneville, Bradley Central vs. Science Hill, Oneida vs. Hampton, Bearden vs. Dobyns-Bennett, Pigeon Forge vs. West Greene, and the Elizabethton band.

Part 2

Knox Carter vs. Elizabethton, Austin East vs. Chuckey-Doak, Oakdale vs. Cloudland, Greenback vs. Unaka, Rockwood vs. South Greene, Tennessee High vs. Knox Central, and the Marion cheerleaders.

Part 3

David Crockett vs. Knox West, Johnson County vs. Alcoa, Ridgeview vs. Gate City, Northwood vs. Patrick Henry, and Graham vs. Marion.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Alcoa 42, Johnson County 0

Bearden 14, Dobyns-Bennett 6

Chuckey-Doak 43, Austin East 8

Cloudland 38, Oakdale 28

Coalfield 56, North Greene 6

Daniel Boone 37, Knox Halls 15

Elizabethton 49, Knox Carter 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Unicoi County 28

Greeneville 45, Fulton 6

Hampton 32, Oneida 0

Knox Central 21, Tennessee High 14

Knox West 56, David Crockett 7

Monterey 40, Happy Valley 6

Pigeon Forge 48, West Greene 0

Science Hill 35, Bradley Central 20

South Greene 34, Rockwood 16

Unaka 44, Greenback 20

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 21, Lee High 20

Eastside 55, Castlewood 38

Graham 47, Marion 13

Holston 34, Chilhowie 17

Honaker 27, Fort Chiswell 16

J.I. Burton 51, Thomas Walker 6

Lebanon 34, Rural Retreat 24

Patrick Henry 56, Northwood 0

Ridgeview 41, Gate City 0

Twin Springs 28, Rye Cove 12

Union 52, John Battle 14

Virginia High 52, Richlands 28

Wise Central 41, Grundy 8