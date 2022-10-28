Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1: Top tackle, Dobyns-Bennett vs. Science Hill, Sullivan East vs. Volunteer, West Greene vs. Chuckey-Doak, North Greene vs. Cloudland, and the Sullivan East band.

Part 2: West Ridge vs. Jefferson County, Tennessee High vs. Cherokee, Daniel Boone vs. Hampton, Seymour vs. Elizabethton, Happy Valley vs. Unaka, and the Union cheerleaders.

Part 3: Abingdon vs. Union, Gate City vs. Wise Central, Ridgeview vs. Bluefield WV, and Lee High vs. John Battle.

Part 4: Johnson County vs. Unicoi County.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 46, West Greene 35

Cloudland 54, North Greene 22

Daniel Boone 21, Hampton 20 (Thu)

David Crockett 22, Richlands VA 21

Elizabethton 62, Seymour 0 (Thu)

Jefferson County 61, West Ridge 35

Science Hill 34, Dobyns-Bennett 32

Sullivan East 21, Volunteer 20

Tennessee High 42, Cherokee 6

Unaka 34, Happy Valley 0 (Thu)

Unicoi County 24, Johnson County 0

Southwest Virginia

Bluefield WV 44, Ridgeview 24

Gate City 21, Wise Central 14

Lee High 61, John Battle 30 (Thu)

George Wythe 27, Grayson County 22

Graham 56, Blacksburg 7

Holston 20, Rural Retreat 10

Honaker 47, Northwood 14

Hurley 42, Montcalm WV 8

Patrick Henry 42, Chilhowie 7

Roanoke Catholic 58, Castlewood 34

Rye Cove 20, J.I. Burton 6

Tazewell 48, Fort Chiswell 13

Twin Springs 49, Thomas Walker 16

Union 37, Abingdon 0

Virginia High 27, Marion 14