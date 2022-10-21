Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Part 1: Top tackle, Daniel Boone vs. David Crockett, Oak Ridge vs. Dobyns-Bennett, West Ridge vs. Tennessee High, Cherokee vs. Volunteer, Morristown East vs. Greeneville, and the Chuckey-Doak cheerleaders.
Part 2: Johnson County vs. Cloudland, Pigeon Forge vs. Happy Valley, South Greene vs. Seymour, North Greene vs. Chuckey-Doak, Hampton vs. Unaka, and the Gate City marching band.
Part 3: Ridgeview vs. Abingdon, Cumberland Gap vs. Twin Springs, and John Battle vs. Gate City.
Final scores
Northeast Tennessee
Cherokee 19, Volunteer 18
Chuckey-Doak 76, North Greene 7
Cloudland 54, Johnson County 44
Daniel Boone 35, David Crockett 7
Dobyns-Bennett 21, Oak Ridge 12
Greeneville 42, Morristown East 7
Hampton 36, Unaka 0 (Thu)
Pigeon Forge 48, Happy Valley 19
South Greene 19, Seymour 7
West Ridge 29, Tennessee High 12
Southwest Virginia
Gate City 54, John Battle 21
Graham 41, Pulaski 14 (Thu)
Grundy 42, Hurley 18
Holston 38, Lebanon 27 (Thu)
Honaker 52, Patrick Henry 49
J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12
Lee High 35, Wise Central 30
Ridgeview 20, Abingdon 13
Rural Retreat 45, Northwood 0 (Thu)
Tazewell 28, Marion 13
Thomas Walker 40, Eastside 20
Twin Springs 48, Cumberland Gap 8
Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7
