Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1: Top tackle, Daniel Boone vs. David Crockett, Oak Ridge vs. Dobyns-Bennett, West Ridge vs. Tennessee High, Cherokee vs. Volunteer, Morristown East vs. Greeneville, and the Chuckey-Doak cheerleaders.

Part 2: Johnson County vs. Cloudland, Pigeon Forge vs. Happy Valley, South Greene vs. Seymour, North Greene vs. Chuckey-Doak, Hampton vs. Unaka, and the Gate City marching band.

Part 3: Ridgeview vs. Abingdon, Cumberland Gap vs. Twin Springs, and John Battle vs. Gate City.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Cherokee 19, Volunteer 18

Chuckey-Doak 76, North Greene 7

Cloudland 54, Johnson County 44

Daniel Boone 35, David Crockett 7

Dobyns-Bennett 21, Oak Ridge 12

Greeneville 42, Morristown East 7

Hampton 36, Unaka 0 (Thu)

Pigeon Forge 48, Happy Valley 19

South Greene 19, Seymour 7

West Ridge 29, Tennessee High 12

Southwest Virginia

Gate City 54, John Battle 21

Graham 41, Pulaski 14 (Thu)

Grundy 42, Hurley 18

Holston 38, Lebanon 27 (Thu)

Honaker 52, Patrick Henry 49

J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12

Lee High 35, Wise Central 30

Ridgeview 20, Abingdon 13

Rural Retreat 45, Northwood 0 (Thu)

Tazewell 28, Marion 13

Thomas Walker 40, Eastside 20

Twin Springs 48, Cumberland Gap 8

Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7