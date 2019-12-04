Elizabethton’s Shawn Witten named a finalist for Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year award

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Titans have announced this year’s finalists for the High School Coach of Year award.

The release from the Titans Wednesday said, “The award recognizes high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate excellence in their profession, dedication to their football programs and focus on the safety and character of their players. Their team’s regular and postseason performance is also taken into consideration.”

The winner will be announced after the 2019 BlueCross Bowl and will receive a $2,000 grant for the coach’s football program as well as an all-expense paid trip to the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

The finalists are as follows:

· Trey Adams (12-1): Evangelical Christian School, Cordova

· Tony Brunetti (14-0): Pearl Cohn High School, Nashville

· Marty Euverard (8-4): Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville

· Derek Hunt (14-0): Maryville High School, Maryville

· Shane Jacobs (14-0): Peabody High School, Trenton

· Ralph Potter (10-2): McCallie School, Chattanooga

· Josh Puckett (14-0): Lake County High School, Tiptonville

· Bryson Rosser (12-2): Knoxville Central High School, Knoxville

· Shawn Witten (14-0): Elizabethton High School, Elizabethton