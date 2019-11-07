Elizabethton’s Rollins and Greeneville’s Youngblood named semifinalists for Mr. Football Award

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville running back Ty Youngblood and Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins are semifinalists for the 2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.

On Thursday, the TSSAA announced five semifinalists from each of the nine football classifications plus five semifinalists for Kicker of the Year.

Youngblood and Rollins are both in Class 4A.

Three finalists from each classification will be announced on Tuesday, November 19. Those players will head to Nashville where a winner from each classification will be announced.

Both Elizabethton and Greeneville are in the playoffs, with the undefeated Cyclones hosting East Ridge and Greeneville (8-2) hosting Howard this Friday night.

