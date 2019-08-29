Elizabethton’s Cade Maupin is the Week one Player of the Week award winner

Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) – There was more than just rain falling on the first week of football a cyclone landed in Johnson City.

Elizabethton senior Cade Maupin had a coming-out party for his first game in a Betsy uniform chalking up 152 yards and one touchdown.

“This game means a lot to me, I wanted to just have one last good season and I know this team and they’re willing to do whatever it takes and that’s what I want to be a part of,” he said.

Maupin plays both sides of the ball and there’s one play that sticks out from the 28-20 victory over Science Hill…a one-handed interception.

SEE ALSO: Elizabethton QB Cade Maupin’s one-handed interception voted week one Play of the Week

“I saw the dude coming deep and I tried to kind of play it off, let the dude look open, and I went over there and just…I was just trying to make a play on the ball and it kind just stuck to my hand,” Maupin said.

Even though Maupin transferred from Dobyns-Bennett this type of production was expected of the senior.

“He’s been there, he’s done that, he’s got a calm about him. from the first day he came, he put his head down and went to work.”

“It’s been hard definitely, but coach Witten has helped me a lot and I have worked a lot together he’s helped me learn the plays and just how the offense and how everything works around here.”

Follow News Channel 11 on Friday nights as we track high school football games across the region. Live scores and more on Touchdown Friday Night.