Elizabethton, South Greene move up in AP poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (16)6-01691
2. Maryville5-01512
3. Whitehaven5-11173
4. Bradley Central4-11134
5. Brentwood5-1995
6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)5-0916
7. Ravenwood4-1687
8. Houston5-0618
9. McMinn County5-03710
10. Independence5-119NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville Central (15)6-01631
2. Beech (1)6-01412
3. Powell6-01243
4. David Crockett (1)5-01044
5. Summit6-0945
6. Henry County4-2806
7. Knoxville West6-0657
8. Gallatin6-043NR
9. Kirby4-1378
10. South Doyle5-13010

Others receiving 12 or more points: Page 26. Rhea County 13.

Division I – Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Greeneville (13)4-11621
2. Elizabethton (2)5-01393
3. Haywood County (1)5-11342
4. Anderson County (1)5-11184
5. Nolensville5-01045
6. Hardin County5-1916
7. Livingston Academy6-0688
8. Marshall County5-1599
9. Montgomery Central5-122NR
10. Springfield4-2167

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (16)5-11691
2. Covington (1)6-01492
3. Pearl-Cohn6-01353
4. Red Bank5-01144
5. East Nashville6-0985
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman6-0836
7. Loudon6-0757
8. Upperman5-1578
9. South Gibson5-1339
10. Westview4-2910
(tie) Wooddale5-1910

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (13)5-01611
2. Meigs County (3)6-01532
3. Watertown5-11173
4. Trousdale County4-11084
5. Forrest6-01006
6. South Greene (1)6-079T8
7. Lewis County4-164T8
8. Tyner Academy3-2555
9. Fairley4-2267
10. Houston County5-019NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Happy Valley 12.

Division I – Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (14)5-01661
2. Huntingdon (2)6-01482
3. Lake County (1)5-01383
4. Freedom Prep6-01184
5. Fayetteville6-0817
6. Greenback4-2766
7. Cornersville4-2528
8. Coalfield5-1499
9. Greenfield5-1405
10. Monterey6-033NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 19.

Division II – Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. University-Jackson (15)5-01591
2. Fayette Academy (1)5-11422
3. Nashville Christian School (1)5-01413
4. Friendship Christian4-21014
5. Davidson Academy3-2945

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class AA
RecordPtsPrv
1. ECS (15)5-11681
2. Lipscomb Academy (2)4-11452
3. Boyd Buchanan4-11164
4. BGA4-2693
5. Chattanooga Christian3-268NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Grace Christian 34. Franklin Road Academy 25. CAK 19.

Division II – Class AAA
RecordPtsPrv
1. McCallie (16)6-01691
2. Brentwood Academy5-11272
3. Baylor5-01143
4. MUS5-11074
5. Briarcrest6-079NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 30. Ensworth 14.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin; WNWS-FM, Jackson.

