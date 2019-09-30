Elizabethton, South Greene move up in AP poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I – Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oakland (16)
|6-0
|169
|1
|2. Maryville
|5-0
|151
|2
|3. Whitehaven
|5-1
|117
|3
|4. Bradley Central
|4-1
|113
|4
|5. Brentwood
|5-1
|99
|5
|6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)
|5-0
|91
|6
|7. Ravenwood
|4-1
|68
|7
|8. Houston
|5-0
|61
|8
|9. McMinn County
|5-0
|37
|10
|10. Independence
|5-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Division I – Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Knoxville Central (15)
|6-0
|163
|1
|2. Beech (1)
|6-0
|141
|2
|3. Powell
|6-0
|124
|3
|4. David Crockett (1)
|5-0
|104
|4
|5. Summit
|6-0
|94
|5
|6. Henry County
|4-2
|80
|6
|7. Knoxville West
|6-0
|65
|7
|8. Gallatin
|6-0
|43
|NR
|9. Kirby
|4-1
|37
|8
|10. South Doyle
|5-1
|30
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Page 26. Rhea County 13.
|Division I – Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Greeneville (13)
|4-1
|162
|1
|2. Elizabethton (2)
|5-0
|139
|3
|3. Haywood County (1)
|5-1
|134
|2
|4. Anderson County (1)
|5-1
|118
|4
|5. Nolensville
|5-0
|104
|5
|6. Hardin County
|5-1
|91
|6
|7. Livingston Academy
|6-0
|68
|8
|8. Marshall County
|5-1
|59
|9
|9. Montgomery Central
|5-1
|22
|NR
|10. Springfield
|4-2
|16
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Division I – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (16)
|5-1
|169
|1
|2. Covington (1)
|6-0
|149
|2
|3. Pearl-Cohn
|6-0
|135
|3
|4. Red Bank
|5-0
|114
|4
|5. East Nashville
|6-0
|98
|5
|6. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|6-0
|83
|6
|7. Loudon
|6-0
|75
|7
|8. Upperman
|5-1
|57
|8
|9. South Gibson
|5-1
|33
|9
|10. Westview
|4-2
|9
|10
|(tie) Wooddale
|5-1
|9
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Division I – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Peabody (13)
|5-0
|161
|1
|2. Meigs County (3)
|6-0
|153
|2
|3. Watertown
|5-1
|117
|3
|4. Trousdale County
|4-1
|108
|4
|5. Forrest
|6-0
|100
|6
|6. South Greene (1)
|6-0
|79
|T8
|7. Lewis County
|4-1
|64
|T8
|8. Tyner Academy
|3-2
|55
|5
|9. Fairley
|4-2
|26
|7
|10. Houston County
|5-0
|19
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Happy Valley 12.
|Division I – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (14)
|5-0
|166
|1
|2. Huntingdon (2)
|6-0
|148
|2
|3. Lake County (1)
|5-0
|138
|3
|4. Freedom Prep
|6-0
|118
|4
|5. Fayetteville
|6-0
|81
|7
|6. Greenback
|4-2
|76
|6
|7. Cornersville
|4-2
|52
|8
|8. Coalfield
|5-1
|49
|9
|9. Greenfield
|5-1
|40
|5
|10. Monterey
|6-0
|33
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 19.
|Division II – Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. University-Jackson (15)
|5-0
|159
|1
|2. Fayette Academy (1)
|5-1
|142
|2
|3. Nashville Christian School (1)
|5-0
|141
|3
|4. Friendship Christian
|4-2
|101
|4
|5. Davidson Academy
|3-2
|94
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Division II – Class AA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. ECS (15)
|5-1
|168
|1
|2. Lipscomb Academy (2)
|4-1
|145
|2
|3. Boyd Buchanan
|4-1
|116
|4
|4. BGA
|4-2
|69
|3
|5. Chattanooga Christian
|3-2
|68
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Grace Christian 34. Franklin Road Academy 25. CAK 19.
|Division II – Class AAA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. McCallie (16)
|6-0
|169
|1
|2. Brentwood Academy
|5-1
|127
|2
|3. Baylor
|5-0
|114
|3
|4. MUS
|5-1
|107
|4
|5. Briarcrest
|6-0
|79
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 30. Ensworth 14.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin; WNWS-FM, Jackson.
Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.