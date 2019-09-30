Elizabethton, South Greene move up in AP poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (16) 6-0 169 1 2. Maryville 5-0 151 2 3. Whitehaven 5-1 117 3 4. Bradley Central 4-1 113 4 5. Brentwood 5-1 99 5 6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 5-0 91 6 7. Ravenwood 4-1 68 7 8. Houston 5-0 61 8 9. McMinn County 5-0 37 10 10. Independence 5-1 19 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville Central (15) 6-0 163 1 2. Beech (1) 6-0 141 2 3. Powell 6-0 124 3 4. David Crockett (1) 5-0 104 4 5. Summit 6-0 94 5 6. Henry County 4-2 80 6 7. Knoxville West 6-0 65 7 8. Gallatin 6-0 43 NR 9. Kirby 4-1 37 8 10. South Doyle 5-1 30 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Page 26. Rhea County 13.

Division I – Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Greeneville (13) 4-1 162 1 2. Elizabethton (2) 5-0 139 3 3. Haywood County (1) 5-1 134 2 4. Anderson County (1) 5-1 118 4 5. Nolensville 5-0 104 5 6. Hardin County 5-1 91 6 7. Livingston Academy 6-0 68 8 8. Marshall County 5-1 59 9 9. Montgomery Central 5-1 22 NR 10. Springfield 4-2 16 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (16) 5-1 169 1 2. Covington (1) 6-0 149 2 3. Pearl-Cohn 6-0 135 3 4. Red Bank 5-0 114 4 5. East Nashville 6-0 98 5 6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-0 83 6 7. Loudon 6-0 75 7 8. Upperman 5-1 57 8 9. South Gibson 5-1 33 9 10. Westview 4-2 9 10 (tie) Wooddale 5-1 9 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (13) 5-0 161 1 2. Meigs County (3) 6-0 153 2 3. Watertown 5-1 117 3 4. Trousdale County 4-1 108 4 5. Forrest 6-0 100 6 6. South Greene (1) 6-0 79 T8 7. Lewis County 4-1 64 T8 8. Tyner Academy 3-2 55 5 9. Fairley 4-2 26 7 10. Houston County 5-0 19 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Happy Valley 12.

Division I – Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (14) 5-0 166 1 2. Huntingdon (2) 6-0 148 2 3. Lake County (1) 5-0 138 3 4. Freedom Prep 6-0 118 4 5. Fayetteville 6-0 81 7 6. Greenback 4-2 76 6 7. Cornersville 4-2 52 8 8. Coalfield 5-1 49 9 9. Greenfield 5-1 40 5 10. Monterey 6-0 33 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 19.

Division II – Class A Record Pts Prv 1. University-Jackson (15) 5-0 159 1 2. Fayette Academy (1) 5-1 142 2 3. Nashville Christian School (1) 5-0 141 3 4. Friendship Christian 4-2 101 4 5. Davidson Academy 3-2 94 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class AA Record Pts Prv 1. ECS (15) 5-1 168 1 2. Lipscomb Academy (2) 4-1 145 2 3. Boyd Buchanan 4-1 116 4 4. BGA 4-2 69 3 5. Chattanooga Christian 3-2 68 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Grace Christian 34. Franklin Road Academy 25. CAK 19.

Division II – Class AAA Record Pts Prv 1. McCallie (16) 6-0 169 1 2. Brentwood Academy 5-1 127 2 3. Baylor 5-0 114 3 4. MUS 5-1 107 4 5. Briarcrest 6-0 79 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 30. Ensworth 14.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin; WNWS-FM, Jackson.

