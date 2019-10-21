Elizabethton moves up to No. 1 while Tennessee High, Hampton get ranked in latest AP poll

(WJHL/AP) — After defeating No. 1 Greeneville last Friday, undefeated Elizabethton moved up to the top spot for Class 4A in the latest Associated Press Tennessee high school football prep poll.

Meanwhile, previously-unranked Tennessee High is now in the No. 8 position in Class 5A following the Vikings upset at David Crockett.

David Crockett dropped from 4th to 9th and Greeneville from 1st to 5th.

Also making this week’s poll, previously No. 9 Hampton.

Undefeated Dobyns-Bennett maintained its No. 4 spot in Class 6A and South Greene dropped two spots to No. 8 after losing to Hampton last week.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 21, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (18) 8-0 188 1 2. Maryville 8-0 171 2 3. Whitehaven 6-1 130 3 4. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 8-0 126 4 5. Brentwood 7-1 114 5 6. Ravenwood 7-1 95 6 7. Houston 8-0 86 7 8. McMinn County 8-0 52 9 9. Bradley Central 6-2 42 8 10. Stewarts Creek 7-1 20 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville Central (16) 8-0 177 1 2. Beech (1) 8-0 154 2 3. Powell (1) 8-0 149 3 4. Gallatin (1) 8-0 122 6 5. Henry County 6-2 86 7 6. Knoxville West 7-1 84 5 7. Page 7-1 75 10 8. Tennessee 7-1 65 NR 9. David Crockett 6-1 57 4 10. Shelbyville 7-1 37 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Summit 12.

Division I – Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Elizabethton (17) 8-0 185 2 2. Haywood County (1) 7-1 156 3 3. Anderson County (1) 7-1 144 4 4. Nolensville 8-0 129 5 5. Greeneville 6-2 121 1 6. Hardin County 7-1 96 6 7. Livingston Academy 8-0 87 7 8. Montgomery Central 7-1 53 8 9. Marshall County 7-2 35 9 10. Creek Wood 7-1 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (18) 7-1 189 1 2. Pearl-Cohn (1) 8-0 168 2 3. Red Bank 8-0 152 3 4. Loudon 8-0 135 4 5. Upperman 7-1 98 6 6. South Gibson 7-1 93 9 7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 70 8 8. Wooddale 7-1 44 10 9. Covington 6-2 40 5 10. East Nashville 6-2 22 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stratford 20.

Division I – Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (19) 8-0 190 1 2. Watertown 7-1 148 2 3. Trousdale County 7-1 145 3 4. Meigs County 7-1 136 4 5. Forrest 8-0 128 5 6. Lewis County 6-1 84 7 7. Fairley 6-2 56 10 8. South Greene 8-1 44 6 9. Hampton 6-2 43 NR 10. Houston County 7-1 29 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (15) 7-0 185 1 2. Huntingdon (4) 9-0 164 2 3. Lake County 8-0 147 3 4. Fayetteville 8-0 125 5 5. Greenback 6-2 105 6 6. Monterey 8-0 97 7 7. Greenfield 7-1 76 8 8. Coalfield 6-2 63 9 9. Cornersville 5-3 29 10 10. Clay County 6-2 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class A Record Pts Prv 1. Nashville Christian School (19) 8-0 190 1 2. Davidson Academy 6-2 156 3 3. Friendship Christian 6-2 146 4 4. University-Jackson 6-2 134 5 5. Fayette Academy 5-3 110 2

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class AA Record Pts Prv 1. ECS (16) 7-1 184 1 2. Boyd Buchanan (3) 7-1 164 2 3. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 142 4 4. Grace Christian 7-1 126 T5 5. BGA 5-3 63 T5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 25. CAK 24. Lausanne Collegiate 17. CPA 15.

Division II – Class AAA Record Pts Prv 1. McCallie (18) 8-0 180 1 2. Briarcrest 8-0 159 2 3. MUS 7-1 140 3 4. Baylor 7-1 133 4 5. MBA 5-3 101 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 24.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

