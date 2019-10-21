Elizabethton moves up to No. 1 while Tennessee High, Hampton get ranked in latest AP poll

by: The Associated Press, News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL/AP) — After defeating No. 1 Greeneville last Friday, undefeated Elizabethton moved up to the top spot for Class 4A in the latest Associated Press Tennessee high school football prep poll.

Meanwhile, previously-unranked Tennessee High is now in the No. 8 position in Class 5A following the Vikings upset at David Crockett.

David Crockett dropped from 4th to 9th and Greeneville from 1st to 5th.

Also making this week’s poll, previously No. 9 Hampton.

Undefeated Dobyns-Bennett maintained its No. 4 spot in Class 6A and South Greene dropped two spots to No. 8 after losing to Hampton last week.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 21, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (18)8-01881
2. Maryville8-01712
3. Whitehaven6-11303
4. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)8-01264
5. Brentwood7-11145
6. Ravenwood7-1956
7. Houston8-0867
8. McMinn County8-0529
9. Bradley Central6-2428
10. Stewarts Creek7-12010

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville Central (16)8-01771
2. Beech (1)8-01542
3. Powell (1)8-01493
4. Gallatin (1)8-01226
5. Henry County6-2867
6. Knoxville West7-1845
7. Page7-17510
8. Tennessee7-165NR
9. David Crockett6-1574
10. Shelbyville7-137NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Summit 12.

Division I – Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Elizabethton (17)8-01852
2. Haywood County (1)7-11563
3. Anderson County (1)7-11444
4. Nolensville8-01295
5. Greeneville6-21211
6. Hardin County7-1966
7. Livingston Academy8-0877
8. Montgomery Central7-1538
9. Marshall County7-2359
10. Creek Wood7-12610

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (18)7-11891
2. Pearl-Cohn (1)8-01682
3. Red Bank8-01523
4. Loudon8-01354
5. Upperman7-1986
6. South Gibson7-1939
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman7-1708
8. Wooddale7-14410
9. Covington6-2405
10. East Nashville6-2227

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stratford 20.

Division I – Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (19)8-01901
2. Watertown7-11482
3. Trousdale County7-11453
4. Meigs County7-11364
5. Forrest8-01285
6. Lewis County6-1847
7. Fairley6-25610
8. South Greene8-1446
9. Hampton6-243NR
10. Houston County7-1298

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (15)7-01851
2. Huntingdon (4)9-01642
3. Lake County8-01473
4. Fayetteville8-01255
5. Greenback6-21056
6. Monterey8-0977
7. Greenfield7-1768
8. Coalfield6-2639
9. Cornersville5-32910
10. Clay County6-212NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Nashville Christian School (19)8-01901
2. Davidson Academy6-21563
3. Friendship Christian6-21464
4. University-Jackson6-21345
5. Fayette Academy5-31102

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class AA
RecordPtsPrv
1. ECS (16)7-11841
2. Boyd Buchanan (3)7-11642
3. Franklin Road Academy7-11424
4. Grace Christian7-1126T5
5. BGA5-363T5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 25. CAK 24. Lausanne Collegiate 17. CPA 15.

Division II – Class AAA
RecordPtsPrv
1. McCallie (18) 8-01801
2. Briarcrest 8-01592
3. MUS 7-1 1403
4. Baylor 7-11334
5. MBA 5-31015

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 24.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

