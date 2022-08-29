NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday night’s slate of high school football games will feature a big matchup between powerhouses Greeneville and Elizabethton, a game that is up for Tennessee Titans Game of the Week.

Each week, top matchups from across the state are featured in a poll for Titans Game of the Week. If the Elizabethton-Greeneville game receives the most votes, the coach of the winning team will receive $1,500 from the Titans to benefit their school’s football program.

Voting opened Monday morning and will continue through Wednesday night.

