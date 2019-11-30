Elizabethton defeats Nolensville to advance to state championship game

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The undefeated Elizabethton Cyclones beat the Nolensville Knights 34-12 Friday night to earn a trip to the Blue Cross Bowl to play for the class 4A state championship.

Elizabethton will face either Springfield (10-3) or Haywood (12-1) for the title.

The class 4A championship game will take place on Saturday, December 7 at 3 p.m.at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium in Cookeville.

Tickets can be purchased online.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

