Dobyns-Bennett will try and bounce back from a 4 win season in 2018

Kingsport, TN — On the high school football field the Dobyns-Bennett Indians did not have a typical Indians season by finishing 4-6 on the year and failing to reach the playoffs.

This morning the Indians in brand new uniforms held their annual media day at J. Fred johnson field, where 2nd-year head coach Joey Christian said he hopes to prevent that nightmare from happening again.

That might be easier said than done since the Indians possibly have the toughest schedule in the state with teams like Oak Ridge, Bearden, Farragut and Alcoa joining the local competition on the schedule.

“DB is not suppose to go 4-6 and but we went 4-7 two years earlier, so going 6-A football has been tough on us but we have learned to walk a little bit and now hopefully we are learning to run a little bit.”

“We can get back to Indians football we’ve worked very very hard to get back to where we are now and i feel like we are going to be a big surprise to people this year.”

“We are fast we have explosive we have smarts great in the backfield and upfront a little bit of weakness is we are small but we are working on that right now and I think we ‘ll be good to go.”