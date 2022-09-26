JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season.
Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A.
Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings.
In Class 5A, Daniel Boone stayed ranked No. 6 after coming off a bye week.
Greeneville remained on top in Class 4A.
Unicoi County tied with Gatlinburg-Pittman for the No. 4 spot in Class 3A after the Blue Devils defeated Sullivan East 56–35 on Friday. Meanwhile, Chuckey-Doak fell just short of making the top 10 this week.
Hampton remained on top in the Class 2A poll after a bye week.
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Oakland (15)
|5-0
|150
|1
|2. Collierville
|6-0
|129
|2
|3. Maryville
|5-1
|122
|3
|4. Bradley Central
|5-0
|86
|7
|5. Ravenwood
|4-2
|80
|6
|6. Blackman
|5-1
|58
|8
|7. Houston
|5-1
|52
|NR
|8. Cane Ridge
|5-1
|42
|9
|9. Dobyns-Bennett
|5-1
|39
|5
|10. Smyrna
|5-0
|37
|10
Others receiving votes: Germantown 29. Centennial 1.
Division I – Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (9)
|6-0
|143
|2
|2. Page (5)
|6-0
|140
|1
|3. Springfield
|6-0
|114
|3
|4. Munford (1)
|6-0
|105
|4
|5. Nolensville
|6-0
|93
|5
|6. Daniel Boone
|5-0
|74
|6
|7. Henry County
|4-2
|53
|7
|8. White County
|5-1
|41
|9
|9. Mt. Juliet
|5-1
|33
|10
|10. Green Hill
|4-2
|13
|8
Others receiving votes: Powell 10. Sevier County 3. Morristown West 2. McMinn County 1.
Division I – Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Greeneville (14)
|6-0
|148
|1
|2. Anderson County (1)
|6-0
|133
|2
|3. Haywood County
|5-0
|123
|3
|4. Red Bank
|5-0
|98
|4
|5. Marshall County
|5-0
|92
|5
|6. Pearl-Cohn
|4-2
|70
|6
|7. Macon County
|6-0
|61
|7
|8. Hardin County
|5-1
|42
|8
|9. Stone Memorial
|6-0
|36
|9
|10. Upperman
|4-2
|8
|NR
|(tie) Craigmont
|4-2
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 3. Milan 2. South Doyle 1.
Division I – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. East Nashville (5)
|6-0
|140
|2
|2. Alcoa (10)
|5-1
|139
|1
|3. Covington
|4-1
|121
|3
|4. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|5-1
|87
|6
|(tie) Unicoi County
|6-0
|87
|5
|6. Sweetwater
|5-1
|68
|7
|7. Giles County
|4-2
|60
|4
|8. Waverly
|5-1
|51
|8
|9. Kingston
|5-1
|25
|10
|10. Smith County
|5-1
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 14. Union County 7. Raleigh Egypt 5. Fairview 1. Dyersburg 1. Loudon 1.
Division I – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Hampton (10)
|5-0
|145
|1
|2. Tyner Academy (3)
|6-0
|135
|2
|3. Union City (2)
|6-0
|123
|3
|4. Huntingdon
|5-1
|106
|4
|5. Riverside
|5-1
|87
|5
|6. Fairley
|6-0
|73
|6
|7. East Robertson
|5-1
|61
|7
|8. Freedom Prep
|5-1
|35
|10
|9. Westview
|4-2
|24
|NR
|10. Lewis County
|5-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 10. Mt. Pleasant 9. Meigs County 6.
Division I – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. McKenzie (10)
|6-0
|136
|1
|2. Fayetteville (3)
|6-0
|128
|2
|3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1)
|5-0
|112
|3
|4. Dresden
|6-0
|99
|4
|5. Peabody
|5-1
|85
|5
|6. South Pittsburg
|4-2
|60
|8
|7. Moore County
|5-1
|56
|9
|8. McEwen
|4-1
|30
|10
|9. Clay County
|4-1
|20
|7
|10. Halls
|5-1
|16
Others receiving votes: Coalfield 14. Gordonsville 14.
Division II – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Friendship Christian (13)
|6-0
|139
|1
|2. University-Jackson (1)
|5-1
|127
|3
|3. Middle Tennessee Christian
|5-1
|104
|4
|4. Grace Christian Academy
|5-1
|99
|5
|5. Jackson Christian
|4-1
|85
|2
Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6.
Division II – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Lipscomb Academy (14)
|5-0
|140
|1
|2. Knoxville Webb
|5-0
|124
|2
|3. Lausanne Collegiate
|4-1
|110
|3
|4. Boyd Buchanan
|5-1
|85
|5
|5. Chattanooga Christian
|5-1
|50
|NR
Others receiving votes: CPA 27. Franklin Road Academy 24.
Division II – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. MBA (13)
|6-0
|139
|1
|2. Baylor (1)
|5-0
|126
|2
|3. McCallie
|4-1
|112
|3
|4. Ensworth
|5-1
|94
|5
|5. Brentwood Academy
|4-2
|77
|4
Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 12.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Commercial Appeal, Memphis. The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤