JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season.

Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A.

Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings.

In Class 5A, Daniel Boone stayed ranked No. 6 after coming off a bye week.

Greeneville remained on top in Class 4A.

Unicoi County tied with Gatlinburg-Pittman for the No. 4 spot in Class 3A after the Blue Devils defeated Sullivan East 56–35 on Friday. Meanwhile, Chuckey-Doak fell just short of making the top 10 this week.

Hampton remained on top in the Class 2A poll after a bye week.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Oakland (15)5-01501
2. Collierville6-01292
3. Maryville5-11223
4. Bradley Central5-0867
5. Ravenwood4-2806
6. Blackman5-1588
7. Houston5-152NR
8. Cane Ridge5-1429
9. Dobyns-Bennett5-1395
10. Smyrna5-03710

Others receiving votes: Germantown 29. Centennial 1.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (9)6-01432
2. Page (5)6-01401
3. Springfield6-01143
4. Munford (1)6-01054
5. Nolensville6-0935
6. Daniel Boone5-0746
7. Henry County4-2537
8. White County5-1419
9. Mt. Juliet5-13310
10. Green Hill4-2138

Others receiving votes: Powell 10. Sevier County 3. Morristown West 2. McMinn County 1.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Greeneville (14)6-01481
2. Anderson County (1)6-01332
3. Haywood County5-01233
4. Red Bank5-0984
5. Marshall County5-0925
6. Pearl-Cohn4-2706
7. Macon County6-0617
8. Hardin County5-1428
9. Stone Memorial6-0369
10. Upperman4-28NR
(tie) Craigmont4-28NR

Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 3. Milan 2. South Doyle 1.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. East Nashville (5)6-01402
2. Alcoa (10)5-11391
3. Covington4-11213
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman5-1876
(tie) Unicoi County6-0875
6. Sweetwater5-1687
7. Giles County4-2604
8. Waverly5-1518
9. Kingston5-12510
10. Smith County5-118NR

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 14. Union County 7. Raleigh Egypt 5. Fairview 1. Dyersburg 1. Loudon 1.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Hampton (10)5-01451
2. Tyner Academy (3)6-01352
3. Union City (2)6-01233
4. Huntingdon5-11064
5. Riverside5-1875
6. Fairley6-0736
7. East Robertson5-1617
8. Freedom Prep5-13510
9. Westview4-224NR
10. Lewis County5-111NR

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 10. Mt. Pleasant 9. Meigs County 6.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. McKenzie (10)6-01361
2. Fayetteville (3)6-01282
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1)5-01123
4. Dresden6-0994
5. Peabody5-1855
6. South Pittsburg4-2608
7. Moore County5-1569
8. McEwen4-13010
9. Clay County4-1207
10. Halls 5-116

Others receiving votes: Coalfield 14. Gordonsville 14.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (13)6-01391
2. University-Jackson (1)5-11273
3. Middle Tennessee Christian5-11044
4. Grace Christian Academy5-1995
5. Jackson Christian4-1852

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Lipscomb Academy (14)5-01401
2. Knoxville Webb5-01242
3. Lausanne Collegiate4-11103
4. Boyd Buchanan5-1855
5. Chattanooga Christian5-150NR

Others receiving votes: CPA 27. Franklin Road Academy 24.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. MBA (13)6-01391
2. Baylor (1)5-01262
3. McCallie4-11123
4. Ensworth5-1945
5. Brentwood Academy4-2774

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 12.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Commercial Appeal, Memphis. The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤