Dobyns-Bennett falls to No. 8, Crockett drops out of AP poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

App Users: Click here to view.

Division I – Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (17) 9-0 179 1 2. Maryville (1) 9-0 163 2 3. Whitehaven 7-1 121 3 4. Ravenwood 8-1 116 6 5. Houston 9-0 108 7 6. Brentwood 7-2 76 5 7. Bradley Central 7-2 67 9 8. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 8-1 54 4 9. Stewarts Creek 8-1 48 10 10. McMinn County 8-1 31 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cane Ridge 12.

Division I – Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Beech (17) 9-0 170 2 2. Powell (1) 9-0 151 3 3. Henry County 7-2 120 5 4. Knoxville West 8-1 99 6 5. Knoxville Central 8-1 91 1 6. Page 8-1 84 7 7. Gallatin 8-1 81 4 8. Tennessee 8-1 66 8 9. Shelbyville 8-1 55 10 10. South Doyle 7-2 53 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Elizabethton (16) 9-0 176 1 2. Haywood County (1) 8-1 152 2 3. Anderson County (1) 8-1 145 3 4. Greeneville 7-2 120 5 5. Hardin County 8-1 98 6 6. Livingston Academy 9-0 96 7 7. Nolensville 8-1 76 4 8. Montgomery Central 7-2 42 8 9. Marshall County 7-2 39 9 10. Creek Wood 8-1 34 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (17) 8-1 179 1 2. Pearl-Cohn (1) 9-0 158 2 3. Red Bank 8-0 146 3 4. Loudon 9-0 125 4 5. Upperman 8-1 103 5 6. South Gibson 8-1 93 6 7. Covington 7-2 63 9 8. East Nashville 7-2 45 10 9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-2 32 7 10. Wooddale 7-2 23 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (17) 9-0 179 1 2. Trousdale County (1) 7-1 148 3 3. Meigs County 8-1 137 4 4. Watertown 7-2 116 2 5. Forrest 9-0 114 5 6. Lewis County 7-1 88 6 7. South Greene 8-1 61 8 8. Fairley 7-2 55 7 9. Hampton 7-2 47 9 10. Houston County 8-1 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (15) 9-0 176 1 2. Huntingdon (2) 10-0 160 2 3. Lake County (1) 9-0 148 3 4. Greenback 7-2 116 5 5. Monterey 9-0 106 6 6. Middle College 8-1 49 NR 7. Greenfield 7-2 44 7 8. Oliver Springs 7-2 38 NR 9. Fayetteville 3-6 35 4 10. Coalfield 6-3 24 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 22. Huntland 19. Cornersville 19.

Click here to view last week’s poll.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Daily News Jornal, Murfreesboro; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.