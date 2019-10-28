Dobyns-Bennett falls to No. 8, Crockett drops out of AP poll

Touchdown Friday Night

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

App Users: Click here to view.

Division I – Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (17)9-01791
2. Maryville (1)9-01632
3. Whitehaven7-11213
4. Ravenwood8-11166
5. Houston9-01087
6. Brentwood7-2765
7. Bradley Central7-2679
8. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett8-1544
9. Stewarts Creek8-14810
10. McMinn County8-1318

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cane Ridge 12.

Division I – Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Beech (17)9-01702
2. Powell (1)9-01513
3. Henry County7-21205
4. Knoxville West8-1996
5. Knoxville Central8-1911
6. Page8-1847
7. Gallatin8-1814
8. Tennessee8-1668
9. Shelbyville8-15510
10. South Doyle7-253NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Elizabethton (16)9-01761
2. Haywood County (1)8-11522
3. Anderson County (1)8-11453
4. Greeneville7-21205
5. Hardin County8-1986
6. Livingston Academy9-0967
7. Nolensville8-1764
8. Montgomery Central7-2428
9. Marshall County7-2399
10. Creek Wood8-13410

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (17)8-11791
2. Pearl-Cohn (1)9-01582
3. Red Bank8-01463
4. Loudon9-01254
5. Upperman8-11035
6. South Gibson8-1936
7. Covington7-2639
8. East Nashville7-24510
9. Gatlinburg-Pittman7-2327
10. Wooddale7-2238

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (17)9-01791
2. Trousdale County (1)7-11483
3. Meigs County8-11374
4. Watertown7-21162
5. Forrest9-01145
6. Lewis County7-1886
7. South Greene8-1618
8. Fairley7-2557
9. Hampton7-2479
10. Houston County8-12610

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (15)9-01761
2. Huntingdon (2)10-01602
3. Lake County (1)9-01483
4. Greenback7-21165
5. Monterey9-01066
6. Middle College8-149NR
7. Greenfield7-2447
8. Oliver Springs7-238NR
9. Fayetteville3-6354
10. Coalfield6-3248

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 22. Huntland 19. Cornersville 19.

Click here to view last week’s poll.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Daily News Jornal, Murfreesboro; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories