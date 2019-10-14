DB moves up, Happy Valley now ranked in latest AP poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 14, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (17) 7-0 188 1 2. Maryville (1) 7-0 170 2 3. Whitehaven 6-1 138 3 4. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 7-0 112 6 5. Brentwood 6-1 110 5 6. Ravenwood 6-1 86 7 7. Houston 7-0 83 8 8. Bradley Central 5-2 71 4 9. McMinn County 7-0 53 9 10. Stewarts Creek 6-1 23 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville Central (17) 7-0 186 1 2. Beech 7-0 156 2 3. Powell 7-0 149 3 4. David Crockett (2) 6-0 132 4 5. Knoxville West 7-0 104 5 6. Gallatin 7-0 86 7 6. Henry County 6-2 86 6 8. Kirby 6-1 45 8 9. Summit 7-1 40 9 10. Page 6-1 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Greeneville (14) 6-1 182 1 2. Elizabethton (4) 7-0 166 2 3. Haywood County 6-1 144 3 4. Anderson County (1) 6-1 129 4 5. Nolensville 7-0 123 5 6. Hardin County 6-1 91 6 7. Livingston Academy 8-0 88 7 8. Montgomery Central 7-1 52 9 9. Marshall County 6-2 29 8 10. Creek Wood 6-1 21 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (19) 6-1 190 1 2. Pearl-Cohn 7-0 164 2 3. Red Bank 7-0 155 3 4. Loudon 7-0 130 5 5. Covington 6-1 101 6 6. Upperman 6-1 86 7 7. East Nashville 6-1 74 8 8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 58 4 9. South Gibson 6-1 38 9 10. Wooddale 7-1 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (17) 7-0 186 1 2. Watertown 6-1 143 3 3. Trousdale County 6-1 128 4 3. Meigs County 6-1 128 2 5. Forrest 7-0 118 5 6. South Greene (2) 8-0 116 6 7. Lewis County 5-1 68 7 8. Houston County 7-0 62 9 9. Happy Valley 6-1 32 NR 10. Fairley 5-2 29 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tyner Academy 21.

Division I – Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (16) 6-0 186 1 2. Huntingdon (3) 8-0 169 2 3. Lake County 7-0 146 3 4. Freedom Prep 7-0 121 4 5. Fayetteville 7-0 112 5 6. Greenback 5-2 89 6 7. Monterey 8-0 82 8 8. Greenfield 6-1 49 9 9. Coalfield 6-2 41 7 10. Cornersville 4-3 18 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 14.

Division II – Class A Record Pts Prv 1. Nashville Christian School (19) 7-0 190 1 2. Fayette Academy 5-2 141 2 3. Davidson Academy 5-2 136 5 4. Friendship Christian 5-2 134 4 5. University-Jackson 5-2 115 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 20.

Division II – Class AA Record Pts Prv 1. ECS (17) 6-1 186 1 2. Boyd Buchanan (2) 6-1 169 2 3. Lipscomb Academy 5-2 112 4 4. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 100 NR 5. Grace Christian 6-1 61 NR (tie) BGA 4-3 61 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 44. Chattanooga Christian 18.

Division II – Class AAA Record Pts Prv 1. McCallie (17) 7-0 179 1 2. Briarcrest (1) 7-0 142 3 3. MUS 6-1 139 2 4. Baylor 6-1 126 4 5. MBA 5-3 57 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic (1) 36. Brentwood Academy 27. Ensworth 18.

