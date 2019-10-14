DB moves up, Happy Valley now ranked in latest AP poll

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 14, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (17)7-01881
2. Maryville (1)7-01702
3. Whitehaven6-11383
4. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)7-01126
5. Brentwood6-11105
6. Ravenwood6-1867
7. Houston7-0838
8. Bradley Central5-2714
9. McMinn County7-0539
10. Stewarts Creek6-12310

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville Central (17)7-01861
2. Beech7-01562
3. Powell7-01493
4. David Crockett (2)6-01324
5. Knoxville West7-01045
6. Gallatin7-0867
6. Henry County6-2866
8. Kirby6-1458
9. Summit7-1409
10. Page6-12610

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Greeneville (14)6-11821
2. Elizabethton (4)7-01662
3. Haywood County6-11443
4. Anderson County (1)6-11294
5. Nolensville7-01235
6. Hardin County6-1916
7. Livingston Academy8-0887
8. Montgomery Central7-1529
9. Marshall County6-2298
10. Creek Wood6-121NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (19)6-11901
2. Pearl-Cohn7-01642
3. Red Bank7-01553
4. Loudon7-01305
5. Covington6-11016
6. Upperman6-1867
7. East Nashville6-1748
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman7-1584
9. South Gibson6-1389
10. Wooddale7-12610

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (17)7-01861
2. Watertown6-11433
3. Trousdale County6-11284
3. Meigs County6-11282
5. Forrest7-01185
6. South Greene (2)8-01166
7. Lewis County5-1687
8. Houston County7-0629
9. Happy Valley6-132NR
10. Fairley5-22910

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tyner Academy 21.

Division I – Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (16)6-01861
2. Huntingdon (3)8-01692
3. Lake County7-01463
4. Freedom Prep7-01214
5. Fayetteville7-01125
6. Greenback5-2896
7. Monterey8-0828
8. Greenfield6-1499
9. Coalfield6-2417
10. Cornersville4-31810

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 14.

Division II – Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Nashville Christian School (19)7-01901
2. Fayette Academy5-21412
3. Davidson Academy5-21365
4. Friendship Christian5-21344
5. University-Jackson5-21153

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 20.

Division II – Class AA
RecordPtsPrv
1. ECS (17)6-11861
2. Boyd Buchanan (2)6-11692
3. Lipscomb Academy5-21124
4. Franklin Road Academy7-1100NR
5. Grace Christian6-161NR
(tie) BGA4-3613

Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 44. Chattanooga Christian 18.

Division II – Class AAA
RecordPtsPrv
1. McCallie (17)7-01791
2. Briarcrest (1)7-01423
3. MUS6-11392
4. Baylor6-11264
5. MBA5-357NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic (1) 36. Brentwood Academy 27. Ensworth 18.

