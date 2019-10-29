DB-Alcoa game in Titans Game of the Week poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The upcoming football game between Dobyns-Bennett and Alcoa is up for Tennessee Titans Game of the Week.

The Indians and Tornadoes will face each other in Alcoa this Friday night.

If the game is voted game of the week, the winning team will get $1,000 for the school’s football program.

Voting ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Central.

