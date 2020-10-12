David Crockett vs Tennessee High game nominated for Titans High School Game of the Week

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The showdown between the Pioneers and Vikings has been nominated for this week’s Titans High School Game of the Week.

Tennessee High will be hosting David Crockett High School on Friday at the Stone Castle.

Voting opened at 8 a.m. on Monday and will close at 11:59 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 14.

The high school game that receives the most votes will be named the Titans High School Game of the Week, which means the head coach of the winning team will be named the Titans High School Coach of the Week.

The Coach of the Week receives a $1,000 grant from the Titans for their school’s football program.

The other games in Tennessee that have been nominated are as follows:

Oakland at Riverdale

DeKalb County at Macon County

Hardin County at Lexington

You can vote by clicking here.