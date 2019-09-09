David Crockett, DB, Greeneville, Elizabethton make AP football prep polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (14) 3-0 174 1 2. Maryville 3-0 154 2 3. Ravenwood (2) 3-0 137 4 4. Whitehaven (2) 3-0 134 3 5. Brentwood 3-0 109 5 6. Riverdale 3-0 76 6 7. Bradley Central 2-1 51 8 8. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 44 T9 9. Germantown 1-2 22 7 10. Cordova 2-1 20 T9 Others receiving 12 or more points: Houston 16. Blackman 13. Stewarts Creek 13. Division I – Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville Central (15) 3-0 162 1 2. Beech (1) 3-0 149 2 3. Powell 3-0 104 5 4. Page 3-0 103 T3 5. David Crockett 2-0 102 T3 6. Kirby 3-0 88 6 7. South Doyle (1) 3-0 85 7 8. Summit 3-0 46 9 9. Henry County 1-2 28 8 10. Knoxville West 3-0 26 NR Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 25. Division I – Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Greeneville (7) 2-1 148 2 2. Dyersburg (7) 3-0 144 3 3. Haywood County (4) 2-1 130 1 4. Elizabethton 2-0 112 4 5. Anderson County 2-1 93 5 6. Nolensville 3-0 86 8 7. Marshall County 3-0 65 9 8. Springfield 2-1 63 6 9. Hardin County 2-1 48 7 10. East Hamilton 2-1 25 10 Others receiving 12 or more points: Livingston Academy 18. Division I – Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (18) 3-0 180 1 2. Covington 3-0 147 2 3. Red Bank 3-0 122 3 4. Pearl-Cohn 3-0 111 5 5. Upperman 3-0 110 4 6. East Nashville 3-0 93 6 7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-0 64 7 8. Loudon 3-0 55 8 9. Westview 3-0 18 NR 10. South Gibson 3-0 15 NR Others receiving 12 or more points: none. Division I – Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (16) 3-0 177 1 2. Meigs County (2) 3-0 155 T2 3. Tyner Academy 2-0 132 4 4. Lewis County 2-0 112 5 5. Fairley 3-0 95 6 6. Watertown 2-1 78 7 7. Trousdale County 1-1 58 T2 8. Oneida 3-0 47 10 9. Forrest 3-0 33 NR 10. Union City 2-1 23 8 Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17. Division I – Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (13) 3-0 166 1 2. Huntingdon (3) 3-0 158 2 3. Lake County (2) 3-0 141 3 4. Freedom Prep 3-0 114 4 5. Mt. Pleasant 2-0 96 5 6. Greenback 3-0 68 T6 7. Greenfield 3-0 59 9 8. Moore County 2-1 34 T6 9. Cornersville 1-2 33 8 (tie) Coalfield 2-1 33 10 Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayetteville 16. Clay County 14. Monterey 11. Division II – Class A Record Pts Prv 1. University-Jackson (14) 2-0 172 1 2. Friendship Christian (3) 2-1 149 2 3. Fayette Academy (1) 2-1 135 3 4. Nashville Christian School 2-0 127 5 5. Rosemark Academy 3-0 59 NR Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 30. DCA 12. Division II – Class AA Record Pts Prv 1. BGA (14) 3-0 176 1 2. ECS (4) 3-0 154 2 3. Notre Dame 2-1 130 4 4. Lausanne Collegiate 1-1 84 5 5. Boyd Buchanan 3-0 41 NR Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 39. Lipscomb Academy 34. Franklin Road Academy 32. Division II – Class AAA Record Pts Prv 1. McCallie (16) 3-0 178 2 2. MUS (2) 3-0 145 3 3. Brentwood Academy 2-1 135 1 4. Ensworth 3-0 125 5 5. Knoxville Catholic 2-1 54 4 Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 25. Baylor 22.

