David Crockett, DB, Greeneville, Elizabethton make AP football prep polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (14)3-01741
2. Maryville3-01542
3. Ravenwood (2)3-01374
4. Whitehaven (2)3-01343
5. Brentwood3-01095
6. Riverdale3-0766
7. Bradley Central2-1518
8. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett3-044T9
9. Germantown1-2227
10. Cordova2-120T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Houston 16. Blackman 13. Stewarts Creek 13.
Division I – Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville Central (15)3-01621
2. Beech (1)3-01492
3. Powell3-01045
4. Page3-0103T3
5. David Crockett2-0102T3
6. Kirby3-0886
7. South Doyle (1)3-0857
8. Summit3-0469
9. Henry County1-2288
10. Knoxville West3-026NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 25.
Division I – Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Greeneville (7)2-11482
2. Dyersburg (7)3-01443
3. Haywood County (4)2-11301
4. Elizabethton2-01124
5. Anderson County2-1935
6. Nolensville3-0868
7. Marshall County3-0659
8. Springfield2-1636
9. Hardin County2-1487
10. East Hamilton2-12510
Others receiving 12 or more points: Livingston Academy 18.
Division I – Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (18)3-01801
2. Covington3-01472
3. Red Bank3-01223
4. Pearl-Cohn3-01115
5. Upperman3-01104
6. East Nashville3-0936
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman3-0647
8. Loudon3-0558
9. Westview3-018NR
10. South Gibson3-015NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (16)3-01771
2. Meigs County (2)3-0155T2
3. Tyner Academy2-01324
4. Lewis County2-01125
5. Fairley3-0956
6. Watertown2-1787
7. Trousdale County1-158T2
8. Oneida3-04710
9. Forrest3-033NR
10. Union City2-1238
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17.
Division I – Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (13)3-01661
2. Huntingdon (3)3-01582
3. Lake County (2)3-01413
4. Freedom Prep3-01144
5. Mt. Pleasant2-0965
6. Greenback3-068T6
7. Greenfield3-0599
8. Moore County2-134T6
9. Cornersville1-2338
(tie) Coalfield2-13310
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayetteville 16. Clay County 14. Monterey 11.
Division II – Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. University-Jackson (14)2-01721
2. Friendship Christian (3)2-11492
3. Fayette Academy (1)2-11353
4. Nashville Christian School2-01275
5. Rosemark Academy3-059NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 30. DCA 12.
Division II – Class AA
RecordPtsPrv
1. BGA (14)3-01761
2. ECS (4)3-01542
3. Notre Dame2-11304
4. Lausanne Collegiate1-1845
5. Boyd Buchanan3-041NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 39. Lipscomb Academy 34. Franklin Road Academy 32.
Division II – Class AAA
RecordPtsPrv
1. McCallie (16)3-01782
2. MUS (2)3-01453
3. Brentwood Academy2-11351
4. Ensworth3-01255
5. Knoxville Catholic2-1544
Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 25. Baylor 22.

