JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday night’s matchup between Science Hill and Daniel Boone has been postponed due to weather and field conditions.

The game will now take place at noon Saturday.

Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said heavy rain caused the football field to flood earlier, making it unplayable. Additional rain could cause it to flood again.

Turner said both schools agreed that postponing the matchup was the best option.

(Video courtesy of Science Hill Athletics)