Daniel Boone postpones matchup with West Ridge due to COVID-19; player hospitalized

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — This Friday night’s matchup between West Ridge and Daniel Boone high schools has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases among Daniel Boone football players.

A school official said that up to 20 players have either tested positive for the virus or are currently in quarantine.

One player is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia, according to the school official.

As a school district, we are strictly following all protocols and algorithms from the Tennessee Department of Health regarding the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and mitigation strategies. After having correspondence with our Director of Schools, and through taking guidance from Washington County Coordinated School Health, we have decided to make the following adjustment due to incidents of student exclusion within our football program The football home opener scheduled for August 27, 2021 between Daniel Boone High School and West Ridge High School has been canceled/postponed. Our school administration will be in direct contact with the administration at West Ridge to hopefully reschedule this athletic contest at a later date in the season. We will communicate details as they are forthcoming with all stakeholders. While we are disappointed to make this announcement, we must remember our number one priority is student safety for our athletes and our opponents. We will continue to make informed decisions for future events and will release any changes as quickly as possible through all media outlets. Danny Good, Daniel Boone H.S. Athletic Director

The schools are trying to reschedule the game, which was scheduled to take place at Daniel Boone.