(WJHL) — This Friday’s matchup between Daniel Boone and Cherokee has been postponed due to COVID-19 at Cherokee.

Daniel Boone Athletic Director Danny Good says the game was postponed due to COVID-19 within Cherokee’s football community.

According to Daniel Boone athletic director Danny Good their game, Friday against Cherokee has been postponed because of COVID within the Chiefs football community — Kenny Hawkins (@WJHL_Kenny) August 31, 2021

For Daniel Boone, this will be the second week of no football due to COVID-19 unless the team finds an opponent before Friday.

The Richlands-Union football scheduled for this Friday has also been postponed.