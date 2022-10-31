JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Two local teams slipped in the AP Tennessee prep football rankings after suffering losses last Friday.
After falling to rival Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 in Class 6A.
Hampton fell from first place to No. 3 in Class 2A after the Bulldogs narrowly lost to Daniel Boone.
Meanwhile, Daniel Boone maintained its No. 4 ranking in Class 5A.
In Class 4A, Greeneville remained ranked No. 1.
In Class 3A, Chuckey-Doak held on to No. 7 while previously-ranked Unicoi County slid into the No. 10 spot.
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 31, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Oakland (11)
|9-1
|110
|1
|2. Cane Ridge
|9-1
|96
|2
|3. Maryville
|7-3
|77
|6
|4. Houston
|8-2
|75
|5
|5. Farragut
|8-2
|56
|7
|6. Beech
|9-1
|51
|9
|7. Bartlett
|8-2
|46
|8
|8. Dobyns-Bennett
|8-2
|35
|3
|9. Blackman
|8-2
|25
|10
|10. Centennial
|8-2
|18
|4
Others receiving votes: Ravenwood 6. Brentwood 5. Collierville 3. Smyrna 2.
Division I – Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (11)
|10-0
|110
|1
|2. Nolensville
|10-0
|97
|2
|3. Munford
|10-0
|87
|3
|4. Daniel Boone
|10-0
|76
|4
|5. Henry County
|8-2
|60
|5
|6. Powell
|8-2
|55
|6
|7. Mt. Juliet
|8-2
|39
|7
|8. Page
|8-2
|36
|8
|9. White County
|8-2
|25
|9
|10. McMinn County
|8-2
|19
|10
Others receiving votes: Springfield 1.
Division I – Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Greeneville (11)
|10-0
|110
|1
|2. Anderson County
|10-0
|97
|2
|3. Haywood County
|10-0
|89
|3
|4. Pearl-Cohn
|8-2
|67
|4
|5. Upperman
|8-2
|62
|5
|6. Marshall County
|9-1
|60
|6
|7. Stone Memorial
|9-1
|48
|7
|8. Macon County
|8-2
|27
|8
|9. Melrose
|9-1
|20
|9
|10. Craigmont
|9-1
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Red Bank 6. East Hamilton 3. Elizabethton 3. DeKalb County 1.
Division I – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (11)
|9-1
|110
|1
|2. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|9-1
|94
|2
|3. Covington
|8-2
|85
|4
|4. Waverly
|8-1
|71
|5
|5. Smith County
|9-1
|69
|6
|6. East Nashville
|8-2
|50
|3
|7. Chuckey-Doak
|9-1
|48
|7
|8. Sweetwater
|8-2
|34
|8
|9. Giles County
|7-3
|21
|T9
|10. Unicoi County
|8-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Greene 7. Fairview 2. Union County 1.
Division I – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Tyner Academy (9)
|9-1
|108
|2
|2. Fairley
|9-0
|88
|3
|3. Hampton (1)
|8-2
|84
|1
|4. Westview (1)
|8-2
|82
|4
|5. East Robertson
|9-1
|68
|6
|6. Huntingdon
|8-2
|49
|7
|(tie) Lewis County
|9-1
|49
|9
|8. Riverside
|8-2
|31
|5
|9. Freedom Prep
|8-2
|24
|10
|10. Union City
|8-2
|21
|8
Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 1.
Division I – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Fayetteville (10)
|10-0
|109
|1
|2. McKenzie (1)
|10-0
|100
|2
|3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
|10-0
|86
|3
|4. South Pittsburg
|8-2
|71
|4
|5. Moore County
|9-1
|64
|5
|6. Clay County
|9-1
|55
|6
|7. Peabody
|8-2
|47
|7
|8. Coalfield
|9-1
|35
|8
|9. Dresden
|8-2
|22
|10
|10. Gordonsville
|7-3
|15
|9
Others receiving votes: Lake County 1.
Division II – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Friendship Christian (10)
|10-0
|109
|1
|2. University-Jackson (1)
|9-1
|97
|2
|3. Jackson Christian
|8-1
|86
|4
|4. Middle Tennessee Christian
|8-2
|74
|3
|(tie) Nashville Christian School
|8-2
|74
|5
Others receiving votes: none.
Division II – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lipscomb Academy (11)
|10-0
|110
|1
|2. Knoxville Webb
|9-0
|98
|2
|3. Lausanne Collegiate
|8-1
|79
|3
|4. Franklin Road Academy
|9-1
|77
|5
|5. Chattanooga Christian
|8-2
|69
|4
Others receiving votes: CPA 7.
Division II – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. MBA (11)
|10-0
|110
|1
|2. Baylor
|8-2
|99
|T2
|3. McCallie
|8-2
|88
|T2
|4. Brentwood Academy
|8-2
|77
|4
|5. Ensworth
|7-3
|66
|5
Others receiving votes: none.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.