JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Two local teams slipped in the AP Tennessee prep football rankings after suffering losses last Friday.

After falling to rival Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 in Class 6A.

Hampton fell from first place to No. 3 in Class 2A after the Bulldogs narrowly lost to Daniel Boone.

Meanwhile, Daniel Boone maintained its No. 4 ranking in Class 5A.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remained ranked No. 1.

In Class 3A, Chuckey-Doak held on to No. 7 while previously-ranked Unicoi County slid into the No. 10 spot.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 31, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Points Prv 1. Oakland (11) 9-1 110 1 2. Cane Ridge 9-1 96 2 3. Maryville 7-3 77 6 4. Houston 8-2 75 5 5. Farragut 8-2 56 7 6. Beech 9-1 51 9 7. Bartlett 8-2 46 8 8. Dobyns-Bennett 8-2 35 3 9. Blackman 8-2 25 10 10. Centennial 8-2 18 4

Others receiving votes: Ravenwood 6. Brentwood 5. Collierville 3. Smyrna 2.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Points Prv 1. Knoxville West (11) 10-0 110 1 2. Nolensville 10-0 97 2 3. Munford 10-0 87 3 4. Daniel Boone 10-0 76 4 5. Henry County 8-2 60 5 6. Powell 8-2 55 6 7. Mt. Juliet 8-2 39 7 8. Page 8-2 36 8 9. White County 8-2 25 9 10. McMinn County 8-2 19 10

Others receiving votes: Springfield 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Points Prv 1. Greeneville (11) 10-0 110 1 2. Anderson County 10-0 97 2 3. Haywood County 10-0 89 3 4. Pearl-Cohn 8-2 67 4 5. Upperman 8-2 62 5 6. Marshall County 9-1 60 6 7. Stone Memorial 9-1 48 7 8. Macon County 8-2 27 8 9. Melrose 9-1 20 9 10. Craigmont 9-1 12 10

Others receiving votes: Red Bank 6. East Hamilton 3. Elizabethton 3. DeKalb County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. Alcoa (11) 9-1 110 1 2. Gatlinburg-Pittman 9-1 94 2 3. Covington 8-2 85 4 4. Waverly 8-1 71 5 5. Smith County 9-1 69 6 6. East Nashville 8-2 50 3 7. Chuckey-Doak 9-1 48 7 8. Sweetwater 8-2 34 8 9. Giles County 7-3 21 T9 10. Unicoi County 8-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: West Greene 7. Fairview 2. Union County 1.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. Tyner Academy (9) 9-1 108 2 2. Fairley 9-0 88 3 3. Hampton (1) 8-2 84 1 4. Westview (1) 8-2 82 4 5. East Robertson 9-1 68 6 6. Huntingdon 8-2 49 7 (tie) Lewis County 9-1 49 9 8. Riverside 8-2 31 5 9. Freedom Prep 8-2 24 10 10. Union City 8-2 21 8

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 1.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. Fayetteville (10) 10-0 109 1 2. McKenzie (1) 10-0 100 2 3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 10-0 86 3 4. South Pittsburg 8-2 71 4 5. Moore County 9-1 64 5 6. Clay County 9-1 55 6 7. Peabody 8-2 47 7 8. Coalfield 9-1 35 8 9. Dresden 8-2 22 10 10. Gordonsville 7-3 15 9

Others receiving votes: Lake County 1.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. Friendship Christian (10) 10-0 109 1 2. University-Jackson (1) 9-1 97 2 3. Jackson Christian 8-1 86 4 4. Middle Tennessee Christian 8-2 74 3 (tie) Nashville Christian School 8-2 74 5

Others receiving votes: none.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. Lipscomb Academy (11) 10-0 110 1 2. Knoxville Webb 9-0 98 2 3. Lausanne Collegiate 8-1 79 3 4. Franklin Road Academy 9-1 77 5 5. Chattanooga Christian 8-2 69 4

Others receiving votes: CPA 7.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. MBA (11) 10-0 110 1 2. Baylor 8-2 99 T2 3. McCallie 8-2 88 T2 4. Brentwood Academy 8-2 77 4 5. Ensworth 7-3 66 5

Others receiving votes: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.