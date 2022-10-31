JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Two local teams slipped in the AP Tennessee prep football rankings after suffering losses last Friday.

After falling to rival Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 in Class 6A.

Hampton fell from first place to No. 3 in Class 2A after the Bulldogs narrowly lost to Daniel Boone.

Meanwhile, Daniel Boone maintained its No. 4 ranking in Class 5A.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remained ranked No. 1.

In Class 3A, Chuckey-Doak held on to No. 7 while previously-ranked Unicoi County slid into the No. 10 spot.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 31, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oakland (11)9-11101
2. Cane Ridge9-1962
3. Maryville7-3776
4. Houston8-2755
5. Farragut8-2567
6. Beech9-1519
7. Bartlett8-2468
8. Dobyns-Bennett8-2353
9. Blackman8-22510
10. Centennial8-2184

Others receiving votes: Ravenwood 6. Brentwood 5. Collierville 3. Smyrna 2.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (11)10-01101
2. Nolensville10-0972
3. Munford10-0873
4. Daniel Boone10-0764
5. Henry County8-2605
6. Powell8-2556
7. Mt. Juliet8-2397
8. Page8-2368
9. White County8-2259
10. McMinn County8-21910

Others receiving votes: Springfield 1.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Greeneville (11)10-01101
2. Anderson County10-0972
3. Haywood County10-0893
4. Pearl-Cohn8-2674
5. Upperman8-2625
6. Marshall County9-1606
7. Stone Memorial9-1487
8. Macon County8-2278
9. Melrose9-1209
10. Craigmont9-11210

Others receiving votes: Red Bank 6. East Hamilton 3. Elizabethton 3. DeKalb County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (11)9-11101
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman9-1942
3. Covington8-2854
4. Waverly8-1715
5. Smith County9-1696
6. East Nashville8-2503
7. Chuckey-Doak9-1487
8. Sweetwater8-2348
9. Giles County7-321T9
10. Unicoi County8-213NR

Others receiving votes: West Greene 7. Fairview 2. Union County 1.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tyner Academy (9)9-11082
2. Fairley9-0883
3. Hampton (1)8-2841
4. Westview (1)8-2824
5. East Robertson9-1686
6. Huntingdon8-2497
(tie) Lewis County9-1499
8. Riverside8-2315
9. Freedom Prep8-22410
10. Union City8-2218

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 1.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Fayetteville (10)10-01091
2. McKenzie (1)10-01002
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering10-0863
4. South Pittsburg8-2714
5. Moore County9-1645
6. Clay County9-1556
7. Peabody8-2477
8. Coalfield9-1358
9. Dresden8-22210
10. Gordonsville7-3159

Others receiving votes: Lake County 1.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (10)10-01091
2. University-Jackson (1)9-1972
3. Jackson Christian8-1864
4. Middle Tennessee Christian8-2743
(tie) Nashville Christian School8-2745

Others receiving votes: none.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Lipscomb Academy (11)10-01101
2. Knoxville Webb9-0982
3. Lausanne Collegiate8-1793
4. Franklin Road Academy9-1775
5. Chattanooga Christian8-2694

Others receiving votes: CPA 7.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. MBA (11)10-01101
2. Baylor8-299T2
3. McCallie8-288T2
4. Brentwood Academy8-2774
5. Ensworth7-3665

Others receiving votes: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.