Cyclones remain on top of 4A in latest AP prep football poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 7, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (7)3-0971
2. Maryville (3)2-0932
3. Ravenwood3-0793
4. McMinn County2-0654
5. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett3-0605
6. Brentwood2-1486
7. Riverdale2-1319
8. Farragut1-1248
9. Mt. Juliet3-016NR
10. Whitehaven0-0157

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville Central (10)3-01001
2. Summit3-0902
3. Knoxville West3-0803
4. Powell3-0644
5. Gallatin3-0526
6. Oak Ridge2-1485
7. Beech2-1477
8. Rhea County3-0348
9. Henry County2-1259
10. Dyer County2-1410

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Elizabethton (8)2-0961
2. Hardin County (2)3-0902
3. Tullahoma3-0716
4. Anderson County2-1664
5. East Hamilton3-0615
6. Springfield3-0418
7. Marshall County2-1333
8. Greeneville1-1327
9. Lexington3-0299
10. Dyersburg2-015NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (10)3-01001
2. Covington3-0862
3. Red Bank3-0803
4. Loudon3-0664
5. Fairview3-0605
6. Westview3-0477
7. Milan2-1348
8. Pearl-Cohn0-0236
9. Giles County1-2129
10. Kingston2-011NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (9)3-0991
2. Meigs County (1)3-0902
3. Lewis County3-0725
4. Watertown2-1626
5. Marion County3-0569
6. Trousdale County1-2413
7. Summertown3-02910
8. McKenzie2-1267
9. Bledsoe County3-024NR
10. Tyner Academy1-1214

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (9)3-0991
2. Lake County1-1703
3. Huntingdon2-1684
4. Copper Basin3-0636
5. Fayetteville (1)2-1565
6. Moore County3-048NR
7. Coalfield2-0467
8. Cornersville2-1322
9. Greenfield2-0319
10. Monterey1-010NR
(tie) Gordonsville1-010NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division II – Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Davidson Academy (9)2-0991
2. University-Jackson (1)3-0912
3. King’s Academy3-0793
4. DCA2-039NR
(tie) Friendship Christian1-1394

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 35. Middle Tennessee Christian 12.

Division II – Class AA
RecordPtsPrv
1. ECS (6)2-0871
2. CPA (3)2-0812
3. CAK3-0575
4. Grace Christian3-0563
5. Goodpasture3-032NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 13.

Division II – Class AAA
RecordPtsPrv
1. Brentwood Academy (7)3-0882
2. McCallie2-1701
3. CBHS (1)3-0693
4. Baylor1-0645
5. MBA (1)0-0384

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 31.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville, Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.

