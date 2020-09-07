Cyclones remain on top of 4A in latest AP prep football poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 7, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I – Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oakland (7)
|3-0
|97
|1
|2. Maryville (3)
|2-0
|93
|2
|3. Ravenwood
|3-0
|79
|3
|4. McMinn County
|2-0
|65
|4
|5. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett
|3-0
|60
|5
|6. Brentwood
|2-1
|48
|6
|7. Riverdale
|2-1
|31
|9
|8. Farragut
|1-1
|24
|8
|9. Mt. Juliet
|3-0
|16
|NR
|10. Whitehaven
|0-0
|15
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|Division I – Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Knoxville Central (10)
|3-0
|100
|1
|2. Summit
|3-0
|90
|2
|3. Knoxville West
|3-0
|80
|3
|4. Powell
|3-0
|64
|4
|5. Gallatin
|3-0
|52
|6
|6. Oak Ridge
|2-1
|48
|5
|7. Beech
|2-1
|47
|7
|8. Rhea County
|3-0
|34
|8
|9. Henry County
|2-1
|25
|9
|10. Dyer County
|2-1
|4
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|Division I – Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Elizabethton (8)
|2-0
|96
|1
|2. Hardin County (2)
|3-0
|90
|2
|3. Tullahoma
|3-0
|71
|6
|4. Anderson County
|2-1
|66
|4
|5. East Hamilton
|3-0
|61
|5
|6. Springfield
|3-0
|41
|8
|7. Marshall County
|2-1
|33
|3
|8. Greeneville
|1-1
|32
|7
|9. Lexington
|3-0
|29
|9
|10. Dyersburg
|2-0
|15
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|Division I – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (10)
|3-0
|100
|1
|2. Covington
|3-0
|86
|2
|3. Red Bank
|3-0
|80
|3
|4. Loudon
|3-0
|66
|4
|5. Fairview
|3-0
|60
|5
|6. Westview
|3-0
|47
|7
|7. Milan
|2-1
|34
|8
|8. Pearl-Cohn
|0-0
|23
|6
|9. Giles County
|1-2
|12
|9
|10. Kingston
|2-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|Division I – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Peabody (9)
|3-0
|99
|1
|2. Meigs County (1)
|3-0
|90
|2
|3. Lewis County
|3-0
|72
|5
|4. Watertown
|2-1
|62
|6
|5. Marion County
|3-0
|56
|9
|6. Trousdale County
|1-2
|41
|3
|7. Summertown
|3-0
|29
|10
|8. McKenzie
|2-1
|26
|7
|9. Bledsoe County
|3-0
|24
|NR
|10. Tyner Academy
|1-1
|21
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|Division I – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (9)
|3-0
|99
|1
|2. Lake County
|1-1
|70
|3
|3. Huntingdon
|2-1
|68
|4
|4. Copper Basin
|3-0
|63
|6
|5. Fayetteville (1)
|2-1
|56
|5
|6. Moore County
|3-0
|48
|NR
|7. Coalfield
|2-0
|46
|7
|8. Cornersville
|2-1
|32
|2
|9. Greenfield
|2-0
|31
|9
|10. Monterey
|1-0
|10
|NR
|(tie) Gordonsville
|1-0
|10
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|Division II – Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Davidson Academy (9)
|2-0
|99
|1
|2. University-Jackson (1)
|3-0
|91
|2
|3. King’s Academy
|3-0
|79
|3
|4. DCA
|2-0
|39
|NR
|(tie) Friendship Christian
|1-1
|39
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 35. Middle Tennessee Christian 12.
|Division II – Class AA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. ECS (6)
|2-0
|87
|1
|2. CPA (3)
|2-0
|81
|2
|3. CAK
|3-0
|57
|5
|4. Grace Christian
|3-0
|56
|3
|5. Goodpasture
|3-0
|32
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 13.
|Division II – Class AAA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (7)
|3-0
|88
|2
|2. McCallie
|2-1
|70
|1
|3. CBHS (1)
|3-0
|69
|3
|4. Baylor
|1-0
|64
|5
|5. MBA (1)
|0-0
|38
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 31.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville, Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.