David Crockett QB Cade Larkins commits to ETSU

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — David Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins announced he is committing to ETSU.

Larkins made the announcement Monday night on Twitter.

The senior told News Channel 11 back in August that he had received offers from several schools, including Chattanooga, Tennessee Tech, Georgetown, and Columbia.

Last year, Larkins was named a finalist for the 5A Mr. Football Award.

