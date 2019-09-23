Crockett, South Greene move up in latest AP poll

LIVE NOW /
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (18)5-01801
2. Maryville4-01522
3. Whitehaven4-11274
4. Bradley Central4-11125
5. Brentwood4-11037
6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett4-0896
7. Ravenwood4-1793
8. Houston5-0789
9. Riverdale4-13210
10. McMinn County4-010NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville Central (16)5-01781
2. Beech (1)5-01582
3. Powell5-01393
4. David Crockett4-01135
5. Summit5-01026
6. Henry County3-2727
7. Knoxville West5-0668
8. Kirby3-1424
9. Page3-1349
10. South Doyle4-13210

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin (1) 31. Rhea County 16.

Division I – Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Greeneville (13)4-11711
2. Haywood County (3)4-11532
3. Elizabethton (1)4-01403
4. Anderson County (1)4-11274
5. Nolensville4-01115
6. Hardin County4-1916
7. Springfield4-1737
8. Livingston Academy5-05010
9. Marshall County4-1499
10. Dyersburg3-2138

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (17)4-11791
2. Covington (1)5-01572
3. Pearl-Cohn5-0139T3
4. Red Bank5-0125T3
5. East Nashville5-01115
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman5-0866
7. Loudon5-0757
8. Upperman4-1548
9. South Gibson5-042T9
10. Westview4-116T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (16)5-01771
2. Meigs County (2)5-01632
3. Watertown4-11244
4. Trousdale County3-1956
5. Tyner Academy3-1935
6. Forrest5-0897
7. Fairley4-1748
8. Lewis County3-1543
(tie) South Greene5-05410
10. Oneida4-1529

Others receiving 12 or more points: Houston County 14.

Division I – Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (15)5-01761
2. Huntingdon (2)5-01592
3. Lake County (1)4-01443
4. Freedom Prep5-01174
5. Greenfield5-0975
6. Greenback3-2696
7. Fayetteville5-0599
8. Cornersville3-2577
9. Coalfield4-1538
10. Clay County5-022NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Monterey 17.

Division II – Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. University-Jackson (16)4-01781
2. Fayette Academy (2)4-11583
3. Nashville Christian School4-01484
4. Friendship Christian3-2862
5. Davidson Academy2-247NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Rosemark Academy 38. DCA 27. King’s Academy 13. Zion Christian Academy 13. Jackson Christian 12.

Division II – Class AA
RecordPtsPrv
1. ECS (16)4-11772
2. Lipscomb Academy (1)4-11375
3. BGA4-11051
4. Boyd Buchanan3-1924
5. CAK (1)5-060NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Notre Dame 36. Chattanooga Christian 33. Grace Christian 27. Franklin Road Academy 26. CPA 14. Lausanne Collegiate 13.

Division II – Class AAA
RecordPtsPrv
1. McCallie (17)5-01781
2. Brentwood Academy (1)4-11513
3. Baylor5-0107
4. MUS4-1992
5. Ensworth4-1844

Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 54. MBA 29. Knoxville Catholic 12.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; WNWS-FM, Jackson.

