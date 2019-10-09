Breaking News
Sullivan Co. murder victim pregnant; suspect now charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Crockett-Cherokee game up for Titans Game of the Week

Touchdown Friday Night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – This Friday’s football game between Cherokee and David Crockett is in this week’s poll to determine the Titans High School Game of the Week.

The game is competiting with four other games across the state.

If the Cherokee-Crockett matchup wins, the coach of the winning team will get $1,000 to benefit their school’s football program.

Click here to vote. Voting ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories