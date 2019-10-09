Crockett-Cherokee game up for Titans Game of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – This Friday’s football game between Cherokee and David Crockett is in this week’s poll to determine the Titans High School Game of the Week.

The game is competiting with four other games across the state.

If the Cherokee-Crockett matchup wins, the coach of the winning team will get $1,000 to benefit their school’s football program.

Click here to vote. Voting ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. CT.

