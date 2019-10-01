Cloudland announces football coaching change

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials have announced a change in the football coaching staff at Cloudland High School.

Principal Richard Church says the school’s current athletic director, Scott Potter, will serve as interim head football coach through the end of the 2019 season.

Current head coach Glenn White will be reassigned as an assistant coach and program assistant through the end of the season.

White was named Cloudland’s head football coach in April. He previously coached at Happy Valley and Unicoi County.

Glenn White while coach at Unicoi County (WJHL)

The coaching changes are effective immediately according to Church.

“This change was necessitated by the demands that are required to fully direct a quality high school football program,” Church said in a news release Tuesday. “Coach White loves this school and these players, but changes in his personal circumstances and family need to be front and center at this point in his life.”

“I am grateful for Coach Scott Potters’ willingness to step in and help this team in an unusual and unexpected coaching change,” Church added. “These student-athletes deserve to be placed in trusted hands to finish out this football season, and I am confident this is the best decision.”

White says the school will conduct a coaching search at the conclusion of the season, hopefully naming a permanent coach by the spring semester.

