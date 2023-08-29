The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oakland (10)1-11931
2. Bradley Central (8)2-01832
3. Maryville (1)2-01683
4. Germantown (2)2-01485
5. Brentwood2-01127
6. Farragut2-0966
7. Collierville2-0779
8. Riverdale1-1754
9. Bearden0-2288
(tie) Mt. Juliet2-028NR

Others receiving votes: Cleveland 10. Bartlett 9. Houston 6. Cane Ridge 6. Science Hill 4. Arlington 3. Green Hill 2. Ravenwood 2. Stewarts Creek 2. Dobyns-Bennett 1. Coffee County 1. Cordova 1.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (21)2-02101
2. Henry County2-01754
3. Nolensville2-01235
4. Powell1-1122T2
5. Page1-1106T2
6. Munford2-0958
7. Centennial2-08810
8. Beech1-1587
9. Hendersonville2-032NR
(tie) Springfield1-1326

Others receiving votes: Rhea County 31. Oak Ridge 29. Walker Valley 22. Southwind 14. East Hamilton 10. Sevier County 5. Hillsboro 2. McMinn County 1.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Greeneville (10)1-0-11931
2. Pearl-Cohn (10)2-0184T3
3. Elizabethton2-0166T3
4. Upperman (1)2-01267
5. Haywood County2-01016
6. Hardin County2-0878
7. Red Bank1-1715
8. Stone Memorial2-0679
9. Anderson County0-2642
10. Macon County2-020NR

Others receiving votes: Crockett County 19. White County 19. South Gibson 18. Marshall County 10. Chester County 6. Obion County 3. Loudon 1.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (21)2-02101
2. East Nashville2-01812
3. Gatlinburg-Pittman2-01683
4. Dyersburg2-01524
5. Covington1-1896
6. Meigs County1-069T10
7. Chuckey-Doak2-065T10
8. Giles County1-1615
9. Kingston2-035NR
10. Watertown2-030NR

Others receiving votes: Sweetwater 29. Sequatchie County 24. White House-Heritage 15. Pigeon Forge 8. Westview 7. Tyner Academy 6. Bolivar Central 4. McMinn Central 2.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Riverside (14)1-11811
2. Milan (5)2-01692
3. East Robertson2-01246
4. York Institute (1)2-01195
5. Lewis County2-0987
6. Marion County2-0868
7. Huntingdon01-01803
8. Hampton1-1754
9. Smith County (1)2-0719
10. Waverly2-044NR

Others receiving votes: Fairley 35. Mt. Pleasant 15. West Greene 10. Monterey 9. Adamsville 8. Bledsoe County 7. Loretto 7. Fayetteville 7. Polk County 3. Westmoreland 3. Peabody 2. South Greene 2.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (8)2-01942
2. Dresden (8)2-01883
3. McKenzie (5)1-11541
4. Coalfield2-01494
5. Whitwell2-01055
6. Moore County2-086T9
7. Sale Creek2-070T9
8. Union City0-2576
9. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering1-150NR
10. Gordonsville0-2287

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 27. Eagleville 11. Clay County 10. South Fulton 9. Oakdale 6. Gleason 3. Wayne County 3. Richland 2. Cornersville 2. West Carroll 1.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (20)2-02091
2. Jackson Christian (1)2-01753
3. Middle Tennessee Christian2-01714
4. Nashville Christian School1-11062
5. Trinity Christian Academy1-01005

Others receiving votes: DCA 40. First Assembly Christian 20. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 19.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Franklin Road Academy (8)2-01932
2. CPA (12)1-11891
3. Knoxville Webb (1)2-01573
4. Boyd Buchanan2-01214
5. Chattanooga Christian2-0865

Others receiving votes: Davidson Academy 42. Lausanne Collegiate 25. University-Jackson 21. Northpoint Christian 6.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McCallie (14)2-01921
2. Baylor (7)1-11842
3. MUS2-01345
4. Lipscomb Academy0-21183
5. Ensworth2-0111NR

Others receiving votes: Brentwood Academy 51. Knoxville Catholic 19. Father Ryan 18. CBHS 13.