The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Points Prv 1. Oakland (10) 1-1 193 1 2. Bradley Central (8) 2-0 183 2 3. Maryville (1) 2-0 168 3 4. Germantown (2) 2-0 148 5 5. Brentwood 2-0 112 7 6. Farragut 2-0 96 6 7. Collierville 2-0 77 9 8. Riverdale 1-1 75 4 9. Bearden 0-2 28 8 (tie) Mt. Juliet 2-0 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Cleveland 10. Bartlett 9. Houston 6. Cane Ridge 6. Science Hill 4. Arlington 3. Green Hill 2. Ravenwood 2. Stewarts Creek 2. Dobyns-Bennett 1. Coffee County 1. Cordova 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Points Prv 1. Knoxville West (21) 2-0 210 1 2. Henry County 2-0 175 4 3. Nolensville 2-0 123 5 4. Powell 1-1 122 T2 5. Page 1-1 106 T2 6. Munford 2-0 95 8 7. Centennial 2-0 88 10 8. Beech 1-1 58 7 9. Hendersonville 2-0 32 NR (tie) Springfield 1-1 32 6

Others receiving votes: Rhea County 31. Oak Ridge 29. Walker Valley 22. Southwind 14. East Hamilton 10. Sevier County 5. Hillsboro 2. McMinn County 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Points Prv 1. Greeneville (10) 1-0-1 193 1 2. Pearl-Cohn (10) 2-0 184 T3 3. Elizabethton 2-0 166 T3 4. Upperman (1) 2-0 126 7 5. Haywood County 2-0 101 6 6. Hardin County 2-0 87 8 7. Red Bank 1-1 71 5 8. Stone Memorial 2-0 67 9 9. Anderson County 0-2 64 2 10. Macon County 2-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Crockett County 19. White County 19. South Gibson 18. Marshall County 10. Chester County 6. Obion County 3. Loudon 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. Alcoa (21) 2-0 210 1 2. East Nashville 2-0 181 2 3. Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-0 168 3 4. Dyersburg 2-0 152 4 5. Covington 1-1 89 6 6. Meigs County 1-0 69 T10 7. Chuckey-Doak 2-0 65 T10 8. Giles County 1-1 61 5 9. Kingston 2-0 35 NR 10. Watertown 2-0 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Sweetwater 29. Sequatchie County 24. White House-Heritage 15. Pigeon Forge 8. Westview 7. Tyner Academy 6. Bolivar Central 4. McMinn Central 2.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. Riverside (14) 1-1 181 1 2. Milan (5) 2-0 169 2 3. East Robertson 2-0 124 6 4. York Institute (1) 2-0 119 5 5. Lewis County 2-0 98 7 6. Marion County 2-0 86 8 7. Huntingdon 01-01 80 3 8. Hampton 1-1 75 4 9. Smith County (1) 2-0 71 9 10. Waverly 2-0 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Fairley 35. Mt. Pleasant 15. West Greene 10. Monterey 9. Adamsville 8. Bledsoe County 7. Loretto 7. Fayetteville 7. Polk County 3. Westmoreland 3. Peabody 2. South Greene 2.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. South Pittsburg (8) 2-0 194 2 2. Dresden (8) 2-0 188 3 3. McKenzie (5) 1-1 154 1 4. Coalfield 2-0 149 4 5. Whitwell 2-0 105 5 6. Moore County 2-0 86 T9 7. Sale Creek 2-0 70 T9 8. Union City 0-2 57 6 9. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 1-1 50 NR 10. Gordonsville 0-2 28 7

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 27. Eagleville 11. Clay County 10. South Fulton 9. Oakdale 6. Gleason 3. Wayne County 3. Richland 2. Cornersville 2. West Carroll 1.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. Friendship Christian (20) 2-0 209 1 2. Jackson Christian (1) 2-0 175 3 3. Middle Tennessee Christian 2-0 171 4 4. Nashville Christian School 1-1 106 2 5. Trinity Christian Academy 1-0 100 5

Others receiving votes: DCA 40. First Assembly Christian 20. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 19.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. Franklin Road Academy (8) 2-0 193 2 2. CPA (12) 1-1 189 1 3. Knoxville Webb (1) 2-0 157 3 4. Boyd Buchanan 2-0 121 4 5. Chattanooga Christian 2-0 86 5

Others receiving votes: Davidson Academy 42. Lausanne Collegiate 25. University-Jackson 21. Northpoint Christian 6.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. McCallie (14) 2-0 192 1 2. Baylor (7) 1-1 184 2 3. MUS 2-0 134 5 4. Lipscomb Academy 0-2 118 3 5. Ensworth 2-0 111 NR

Others receiving votes: Brentwood Academy 51. Knoxville Catholic 19. Father Ryan 18. CBHS 13.