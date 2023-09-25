The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 25, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bradley Central (10)
|6-0
|181
|1
|2. Oakland (7)
|5-1
|171
|2
|3. Brentwood
|6-0
|148
|3
|4. Germantown (2)
|6-0
|140
|4
|5. Mt. Juliet
|6-0
|96
|5
|6. Maryville
|4-2
|90
|6
|7. Bartlett
|5-1
|77
|7
|8. Cleveland
|5-1
|49
|8
|9. Bearden
|3-2
|27
|T9
|10. Riverdale
|4-2
|23
|T9
Others receiving votes: Ravenwood 13. Clarksville 12. Houston 10. Green Hill 5. Collierville
Division I – Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (19)
|6-0
|190
|1
|2. Centennial
|6-0
|165
|2
|3. Henry County
|5-1
|147
|3
|4. Southwind
|6-0
|122
|5
|5. Nolensville
|5-1
|103
|4
|6. Page
|5-1
|92
|6
|7. Munford
|5-1
|50
|7
|8. Oak Ridge
|4-1
|48
|9
|9. Walker Valley
|5-1
|39
|NR
|10. Powell
|4-2
|26
|NR
Others receiving votes: McMinn County 25. Knoxville Halls 18. Hendersonville 9. Beech 5. Sevier County 5. Shelbyville 1.
Division I – Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Pearl-Cohn (16)
|6-0
|183
|1
|2. Upperman (2)
|6-0
|156
|2
|3. Elizabethton (1)
|5-0
|153
|3
|4. Hardin County
|6-0
|124
|4
|5. Greeneville
|4-0
|122
|5
|6. Haywood County
|5-1
|79
|6
|7. Macon County
|5-1
|59
|9
|(tie) Stone Memorial
|5-1
|59
|8
|9. Marshall County
|5-1
|49
|10
|10. Northview Academy
|6-0
|30
|NR
Others receiving votes: Anderson County 18. Red Bank 18. Gibbs 11. Loudon 2. Obion County 1.
Division I – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (19)
|6-0
|190
|1
|2. Dyersburg
|6-0
|154
|3
|3. East Nashville
|5-1
|146
|2
|4. Meigs County
|6-0
|142
|4
|5. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|5-1
|115
|5
|6. Kingston
|5-1
|80
|6
|7. Giles County
|3-2
|52
|7
|(tie) Chuckey-Doak
|5-1
|52
|9
|9. Covington
|4-2
|39
|8
|10. McMinn Central
|4-1
|37
|10
Others receiving votes: Westview 11. Sequatchie County 11. Bolton 7. Ripley 3. Sheffield 1. Unicoi County 1.
Division I – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Riverside (12)
|5-1
|165
|2
|2. York Institute (2)
|6-0
|145
|4
|3. Marion County (2)
|6-0
|119
|5
|4. Milan
|5-1
|104
|1
|5. Huntingdon (1)
|4-1
|102
|7
|(tie) Loretto
|6-0
|102
|8
|7. Smith County
|5-1
|93
|10
|8. East Robertson (2)
|5-1
|79
|3
|9. Lewis County
|5-1
|57
|9
|10. Mt. Pleasant
|5-1
|23
|6
Others receiving votes: South Greene 17. Hampton 16. Oneida 8. East Hickman 8. Fairley 4. Mitchell 2. Waverly 1.
Division I – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (12)
|6-0
|183
|1
|2. Dresden (7)
|6-0
|176
|2
|3. Moore County
|6-0
|143
|4
|4. McKenzie
|5-1
|120
|5
|5. Whitwell
|6-0
|105
|6
|6. Coalfield
|5-1
|95
|3
|7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
|4-1
|91
|7
|8. Union City
|4-2
|58
|8
|9. Clay County
|4-2
|37
|9
|10. Collinwood
|4-1
|31
|10
Others receiving votes: Oliver Springs 3. Gordonsville 2. South Fulton 1.
Division II – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Middle Tennessee Christian (8)
|6-0
|167
|3
|2. Jackson Christian (7)
|6-0
|165
|2
|3. Friendship Christian (3)
|5-1
|153
|1
|4. First Assembly Christian
|6-0
|70
|NR
|5. Trinity Christian Academy
|4-1
|57
|4
Others receiving votes: Rosemark Academy 51. Columbia Academy 32. DCA 25.
Division II – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Franklin Road Academy (9)
|6-0
|168
|1
|2. CPA (6)
|5-1
|153
|2
|3. Knoxville Webb (3)
|6-0
|146
|3
|4. Boyd Buchanan
|6-0
|132
|4
|5. Davidson Academy
|6-0
|115
|5
Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 6.
Division II – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. McCallie (13)
|6-0
|175
|1
|2. Baylor (4)
|5-1
|163
|2
|3. MUS (1)
|5-1
|144
|T3
|4. Ensworth
|4-2
|103
|T3
|5. Lipscomb Academy
|2-3
|72
|5
Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 57. Brentwood Academy 6.