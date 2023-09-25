The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 25, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Points Prv 1. Bradley Central (10) 6-0 181 1 2. Oakland (7) 5-1 171 2 3. Brentwood 6-0 148 3 4. Germantown (2) 6-0 140 4 5. Mt. Juliet 6-0 96 5 6. Maryville 4-2 90 6 7. Bartlett 5-1 77 7 8. Cleveland 5-1 49 8 9. Bearden 3-2 27 T9 10. Riverdale 4-2 23 T9

Others receiving votes: Ravenwood 13. Clarksville 12. Houston 10. Green Hill 5. Collierville

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Points Prv 1. Knoxville West (19) 6-0 190 1 2. Centennial 6-0 165 2 3. Henry County 5-1 147 3 4. Southwind 6-0 122 5 5. Nolensville 5-1 103 4 6. Page 5-1 92 6 7. Munford 5-1 50 7 8. Oak Ridge 4-1 48 9 9. Walker Valley 5-1 39 NR 10. Powell 4-2 26 NR

Others receiving votes: McMinn County 25. Knoxville Halls 18. Hendersonville 9. Beech 5. Sevier County 5. Shelbyville 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Points Prv 1. Pearl-Cohn (16) 6-0 183 1 2. Upperman (2) 6-0 156 2 3. Elizabethton (1) 5-0 153 3 4. Hardin County 6-0 124 4 5. Greeneville 4-0 122 5 6. Haywood County 5-1 79 6 7. Macon County 5-1 59 9 (tie) Stone Memorial 5-1 59 8 9. Marshall County 5-1 49 10 10. Northview Academy 6-0 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Anderson County 18. Red Bank 18. Gibbs 11. Loudon 2. Obion County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. Alcoa (19) 6-0 190 1 2. Dyersburg 6-0 154 3 3. East Nashville 5-1 146 2 4. Meigs County 6-0 142 4 5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-1 115 5 6. Kingston 5-1 80 6 7. Giles County 3-2 52 7 (tie) Chuckey-Doak 5-1 52 9 9. Covington 4-2 39 8 10. McMinn Central 4-1 37 10

Others receiving votes: Westview 11. Sequatchie County 11. Bolton 7. Ripley 3. Sheffield 1. Unicoi County 1.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. Riverside (12) 5-1 165 2 2. York Institute (2) 6-0 145 4 3. Marion County (2) 6-0 119 5 4. Milan 5-1 104 1 5. Huntingdon (1) 4-1 102 7 (tie) Loretto 6-0 102 8 7. Smith County 5-1 93 10 8. East Robertson (2) 5-1 79 3 9. Lewis County 5-1 57 9 10. Mt. Pleasant 5-1 23 6

Others receiving votes: South Greene 17. Hampton 16. Oneida 8. East Hickman 8. Fairley 4. Mitchell 2. Waverly 1.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. South Pittsburg (12) 6-0 183 1 2. Dresden (7) 6-0 176 2 3. Moore County 6-0 143 4 4. McKenzie 5-1 120 5 5. Whitwell 6-0 105 6 6. Coalfield 5-1 95 3 7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 4-1 91 7 8. Union City 4-2 58 8 9. Clay County 4-2 37 9 10. Collinwood 4-1 31 10

Others receiving votes: Oliver Springs 3. Gordonsville 2. South Fulton 1.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. Middle Tennessee Christian (8) 6-0 167 3 2. Jackson Christian (7) 6-0 165 2 3. Friendship Christian (3) 5-1 153 1 4. First Assembly Christian 6-0 70 NR 5. Trinity Christian Academy 4-1 57 4

Others receiving votes: Rosemark Academy 51. Columbia Academy 32. DCA 25.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. Franklin Road Academy (9) 6-0 168 1 2. CPA (6) 5-1 153 2 3. Knoxville Webb (3) 6-0 146 3 4. Boyd Buchanan 6-0 132 4 5. Davidson Academy 6-0 115 5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 6.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. McCallie (13) 6-0 175 1 2. Baylor (4) 5-1 163 2 3. MUS (1) 5-1 144 T3 4. Ensworth 4-2 103 T3 5. Lipscomb Academy 2-3 72 5

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 57. Brentwood Academy 6.