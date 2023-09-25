The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 25, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bradley Central (10)6-01811
2. Oakland (7)5-11712
3. Brentwood6-01483
4. Germantown (2)6-01404
5. Mt. Juliet6-0965
6. Maryville4-2906
7. Bartlett5-1777
8. Cleveland5-1498
9. Bearden3-227T9
10. Riverdale4-223T9

Others receiving votes: Ravenwood 13. Clarksville 12. Houston 10. Green Hill 5. Collierville

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (19)6-01901
2. Centennial6-01652
3. Henry County5-11473
4. Southwind6-01225
5. Nolensville5-11034
6. Page5-1926
7. Munford5-1507
8. Oak Ridge4-1489
9. Walker Valley5-139NR
10. Powell4-226NR

Others receiving votes: McMinn County 25. Knoxville Halls 18. Hendersonville 9. Beech 5. Sevier County 5. Shelbyville 1.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Pearl-Cohn (16)6-01831
2. Upperman (2)6-01562
3. Elizabethton (1)5-01533
4. Hardin County6-01244
5. Greeneville4-01225
6. Haywood County5-1796
7. Macon County5-1599
(tie) Stone Memorial5-1598
9. Marshall County5-14910
10. Northview Academy6-030NR

Others receiving votes: Anderson County 18. Red Bank 18. Gibbs 11. Loudon 2. Obion County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (19)6-01901
2. Dyersburg6-01543
3. East Nashville5-11462
4. Meigs County6-01424
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman5-11155
6. Kingston5-1806
7. Giles County3-2527
(tie) Chuckey-Doak5-1529
9. Covington4-2398
10. McMinn Central4-13710

Others receiving votes: Westview 11. Sequatchie County 11. Bolton 7. Ripley 3. Sheffield 1. Unicoi County 1.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Riverside (12)5-11652
2. York Institute (2)6-01454
3. Marion County (2)6-01195
4. Milan5-11041
5. Huntingdon (1)4-11027
(tie) Loretto6-01028
7. Smith County5-19310
8. East Robertson (2)5-1793
9. Lewis County5-1579
10. Mt. Pleasant5-1236

Others receiving votes: South Greene 17. Hampton 16. Oneida 8. East Hickman 8. Fairley 4. Mitchell 2. Waverly 1.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (12)6-01831
2. Dresden (7)6-01762
3. Moore County6-01434
4. McKenzie5-11205
5. Whitwell6-01056
6. Coalfield5-1953
7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering4-1917
8. Union City4-2588
9. Clay County4-2379
10. Collinwood4-13110

Others receiving votes: Oliver Springs 3. Gordonsville 2. South Fulton 1.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Middle Tennessee Christian (8)6-01673
2. Jackson Christian (7)6-01652
3. Friendship Christian (3)5-11531
4. First Assembly Christian6-070NR
5. Trinity Christian Academy4-1574

Others receiving votes: Rosemark Academy 51. Columbia Academy 32. DCA 25.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Franklin Road Academy (9)6-01681
2. CPA (6)5-11532
3. Knoxville Webb (3)6-01463
4. Boyd Buchanan6-01324
5. Davidson Academy6-01155

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 6.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McCallie (13)6-01751
2. Baylor (4)5-11632
3. MUS (1)5-1144T3
4. Ensworth4-2103T3
5. Lipscomb Academy2-3725

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 57. Brentwood Academy 6.