JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some local teams moved up while one moved down in the latest AP Tennessee prep football poll.

Dobyns-Bennett moved up two spots to No. 3 in Class 6A following a bye week for the Indians.

In Class 5A, Daniel Boone remained at No. 5 following the Trailblazers’ 22–14 win over Class 6A Science Hill on Friday.

Boasting an 8–0 record, the Greeneville Greene Devils held their ranking as the best team in the state in Class 4A.

In Class 3A, Chuckey-Doak moved up a spot to No. 7 after shutting out Cumberland Gap on Friday with a 49–0 score. Unicoi County stayed at No. 10 following a 49–8 blowout over Cloudland. West Greene also received some votes in Class 3A, but not enough to enter the top 10.

After seeing its undefeated record come to an end on Friday, the Hampton Bulldogs lost the top spot in Class 2A but still earned a No. 2 ranking. The Bulldogs fell to Gatlinburg-Pittman by 48–40.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 10, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Points Prv 1. Oakland (13) 6-1 166 1 2. Cane Ridge (3) 7-1 162 4 3. Dobyns-Bennett 6-1 128 5 4. Maryville 5-2 111 6 5. Bradley Central 6-1 90 7 6. Centennial (1) 7-1 81 9 7. Collierville (1) 7-1 74 2 (tie) Houston 6-2 74 10 9. Ravenwood 5-3 40 3 10. Blackman 5-2 31 8

Others receiving votes: Bartlett 11. Bearden 6. Beech 6. Farragut 5. Brentwood 2. Smyrna 2. Lebanon 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Points Prv 1. Knoxville West (17) 7-0 179 1 2. Munford 8-0 153 3 3. Nolensville 8-0 148 4 4. Page (1) 7-1 120 2 5. Daniel Boone 7-0 114 5 6. Henry County 6-2 88 6 7. Powell 6-2 70 9 8. Sevier County 6-1 49 10 9. Mt. Juliet 6-2 19 7 10. White County 6-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: McMinn County 12. Springfield 11. Karns 8. Green Hill 2.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Points Prv 1. Greeneville (18) 8-0 180 1 2. Anderson County 8-0 159 2 3. Haywood County 7-0 146 3 4. Red Bank 7-0 124 4 5. Pearl-Cohn 6-2 99 6 6. Macon County 7-1 70 9 7. Upperman 5-2 67 8 8. Marshall County 6-1 63 5 9. Stone Memorial 7-1 37 7 10. DeKalb County 6-1 27 10

Others receiving votes: Melrose 10. Craigmont 6. Hardin County 2.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. Alcoa (17) 6-1 179 1 2. East Nashville (1) 8-0 160 2 3. Covington 6-1 144 3 4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-1 128 4 5. Waverly 6-1 106 6 6. Giles County 5-2 69 7 7. Chuckey-Doak 6-1 63 8 8. Smith County 6-1 53 9 9. Sweetwater 6-2 39 5 10. Unicoi County 7-1 32 10

Others receiving votes: Fairview 8. West Greene 7. Sheffield 2.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. Tyner Academy (14) 7-0 175 2 2. Hampton (3) 6-1 150 1 3. Fairley 8-0 130 5 4. Riverside 6-1 125 4 5. Westview (1) 6-2 109 7 6. East Robertson 6-1 88 6 7. Huntingdon 6-2 76 3 8. Freedom Prep 7-1 55 8 9. Union City 6-1 42 9 10. Lewis County 6-1 26 10

Others receiving votes: Meigs County 8. Westmoreland 5. Cascade 1.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. McKenzie (15) 8-0 176 1 2. Fayetteville (2) 7-0 163 2 3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1) 7-0 147 3 4. Peabody 6-1 118 4 5. South Pittsburg 6-2 105 5 6. Dresden 7-1 93 6 7. Moore County 6-1 74 7 8. Clay County 6-1 56 9 9. Coalfield 7-1 33 10 10. McEwen 5-2 13 8

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 12.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. Friendship Christian (17) 7-0 179 1 2. University-Jackson (1) 6-1 163 2 3. Middle Tennessee Christian 6-1 142 3 4. Jackson Christian 5-1 125 4 5. Nashville Christian School 5-2 99 NR

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6. Grace Christian Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. Lipscomb Academy (18) 7-0 180 1 2. Knoxville Webb 8-0 153 2 3. Lausanne Collegiate 5-1 135 3 4. Chattanooga Christian 6-1 125 4 5. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 110 5

Others receiving votes: CPA 17.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. MBA (18) 8-0 180 1 2. Baylor 6-1 154 2 3. McCallie 5-2 141 4 4. Brentwood Academy 6-2 124 5 5. Ensworth 6-2 121 3

Others receiving votes: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WVLT, Knoxville; WCMT, Martin; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis.