JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some local teams moved up while one moved down in the latest AP Tennessee prep football poll.

Dobyns-Bennett moved up two spots to No. 3 in Class 6A following a bye week for the Indians.

In Class 5A, Daniel Boone remained at No. 5 following the Trailblazers’ 22–14 win over Class 6A Science Hill on Friday.

Boasting an 8–0 record, the Greeneville Greene Devils held their ranking as the best team in the state in Class 4A.

In Class 3A, Chuckey-Doak moved up a spot to No. 7 after shutting out Cumberland Gap on Friday with a 49–0 score. Unicoi County stayed at No. 10 following a 49–8 blowout over Cloudland. West Greene also received some votes in Class 3A, but not enough to enter the top 10.

After seeing its undefeated record come to an end on Friday, the Hampton Bulldogs lost the top spot in Class 2A but still earned a No. 2 ranking. The Bulldogs fell to Gatlinburg-Pittman by 48–40.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 10, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oakland (13)6-11661
2. Cane Ridge (3)7-11624
3. Dobyns-Bennett6-11285
4. Maryville5-21116
5. Bradley Central6-1907
6. Centennial (1)7-1819
7. Collierville (1)7-1742
(tie) Houston6-27410
9. Ravenwood5-3403
10. Blackman5-2318

Others receiving votes: Bartlett 11. Bearden 6. Beech 6. Farragut 5. Brentwood 2. Smyrna 2. Lebanon 1.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (17)7-01791
2. Munford8-01533
3. Nolensville8-01484
4. Page (1)7-11202
5. Daniel Boone7-01145
6. Henry County6-2886
7. Powell6-2709
8. Sevier County6-14910
9. Mt. Juliet6-2197
10. White County6-217NR

Others receiving votes: McMinn County 12. Springfield 11. Karns 8. Green Hill 2.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Greeneville (18)8-01801
2. Anderson County8-01592
3. Haywood County7-01463
4. Red Bank7-01244
5. Pearl-Cohn6-2996
6. Macon County7-1709
7. Upperman5-2678
8. Marshall County6-1635
9. Stone Memorial7-1377
10. DeKalb County6-12710

Others receiving votes: Melrose 10. Craigmont 6. Hardin County 2.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (17)6-11791
2. East Nashville (1)8-01602
3. Covington6-11443
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman6-11284
5. Waverly6-11066
6. Giles County5-2697
7. Chuckey-Doak6-1638
8. Smith County6-1539
9. Sweetwater6-2395
10. Unicoi County7-13210

Others receiving votes: Fairview 8. West Greene 7. Sheffield 2.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tyner Academy (14)7-01752
2. Hampton (3)6-11501
3. Fairley8-01305
4. Riverside6-11254
5. Westview (1)6-21097
6. East Robertson6-1886
7. Huntingdon6-2763
8. Freedom Prep7-1558
9. Union City6-1429
10. Lewis County6-12610

Others receiving votes: Meigs County 8. Westmoreland 5. Cascade 1.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McKenzie (15)8-01761
2. Fayetteville (2)7-01632
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1)7-01473
4. Peabody6-11184
5. South Pittsburg6-21055
6. Dresden7-1936
7. Moore County6-1747
8. Clay County6-1569
9. Coalfield7-13310
10. McEwen5-2138

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 12.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (17)7-01791
2. University-Jackson (1)6-11632
3. Middle Tennessee Christian6-11423
4. Jackson Christian5-11254
5. Nashville Christian School5-299NR

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6. Grace Christian Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Lipscomb Academy (18)7-01801
2. Knoxville Webb8-01532
3. Lausanne Collegiate5-11353
4. Chattanooga Christian6-11254
5. Franklin Road Academy7-11105

Others receiving votes: CPA 17.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. MBA (18)8-01801
2. Baylor6-11542
3. McCallie5-21414
4. Brentwood Academy6-21245
5. Ensworth6-21213

Others receiving votes: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WVLT, Knoxville; WCMT, Martin; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis.

