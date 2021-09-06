Cherokee vs. Clinton game canceled due to COVID-19

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday night’s matchup between Cherokee and Clinton has been canceled due to the number of Chiefs players who have COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

Cherokee officials are looking for an opponent to play on the Friday after next, which would be Sept. 17.

This comes after the postponement of last Friday’s game between Cherokee and Daniel Boone, also due to COVID-19 at Cherokee.

The Chiefs are currently 1–1 on the season after defeating Cocke County 41–6 and falling to Seymour 14–37.