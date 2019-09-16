AP Poll: Dobyns-Bennett and Elizabethton move up, South Greene makes the list

(AP) – The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
(Local teams in bold)
|Division I – Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oakland (17)
|4-0
|188
|1
|2. Maryville
|4-0
|165
|2
|3. Ravenwood (2)
|4-0
|157
|3
|4. Whitehaven
|3-1
|121
|4
|5. Bradley Central
|3-1
|100
|7
|6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett
|3-0
|79
|8
|7. Brentwood
|3-1
|71
|5
|8. Cordova
|3-1
|59
|10
|9. Houston
|4-0
|34
|NR
|10. Riverdale
|3-1
|32
|6
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wilson Central 16.
|Division I – Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Knoxville Central (16)
|4-0
|180
|1
|2. Beech (1)
|4-0
|160
|2
|3. Powell (1)
|4-0
|142
|3
|4. Kirby
|3-0
|98
|6
|5. David Crockett
|3-0
|94
|5
|6. Summit
|4-0
|76
|8
|7. Henry County
|2-2
|59
|9
|8. Knoxville West
|4-0
|55
|10
|9. Page
|3-1
|46
|4
|10. South Doyle
|3-1
|42
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin (1) 36.
|Division I – Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Greeneville (12)
|3-1
|176
|1
|2. Haywood County (5)
|3-1
|151
|3
|3. Elizabethton (1)
|3-0
|128
|4
|4. Anderson County (1)
|3-1
|123
|5
|5. Nolensville
|3-0
|106
|6
|6. Hardin County
|3-1
|78
|9
|7. Springfield
|3-1
|72
|8
|8. Dyersburg
|3-1
|60
|2
|9. Marshall County
|3-1
|43
|7
|10. Livingston Academy
|4-0
|38
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 12.
|Division I – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (12)
|3-1
|178
|1
|2. Covington (5)
|4-0
|162
|2
|3. Pearl-Cohn (1)
|4-0
|137
|4
|(tie) Red Bank (1)
|4-0
|137
|3
|5. East Nashville
|4-0
|110
|6
|6. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|4-0
|81
|7
|7. Loudon
|4-0
|67
|8
|8. Upperman
|3-1
|48
|5
|(tie) Westview
|4-0
|48
|9
|10. South Gibson
|4-0
|28
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Division I – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Peabody (18)
|4-0
|188
|1
|2. Meigs County (2)
|4-0
|164
|2
|3. Lewis County
|3-0
|139
|4
|4. Watertown
|3-1
|104
|6
|5. Tyner Academy
|2-1
|85
|3
|6. Trousdale County
|2-1
|83
|7
|7. Forrest
|4-0
|62
|9
|8. Fairley
|3-1
|57
|5
|9. Oneida
|3-1
|55
|8
|10. South Greene
|4-0
|28
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Union City 20. Houston County 12.
|Division I – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (14)
|4-0
|175
|1
|2. Huntingdon (3)
|4-0
|163
|2
|3. Lake County (1)
|4-0
|145
|3
|4. Freedom Prep
|4-0
|115
|4
|5. Greenfield
|4-0
|97
|7
|6. Greenback
|2-2
|69
|6
|7. Cornersville
|2-2
|49
|T9
|8. Coalfield
|3-1
|45
|T9
|9. Fayetteville
|4-0
|41
|NR
|10. Mt. Pleasant
|2-1
|32
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 22. Monterey 17. Moore County 13.
|Division II – Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. University-Jackson (14)
|3-0
|172
|1
|2. Friendship Christian (3)
|3-1
|158
|2
|3. Fayette Academy (1)
|3-1
|147
|3
|4. Nashville Christian School
|3-0
|135
|4
|5. Rosemark Academy
|3-1
|60
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 36.
|Division II – Class AA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. BGA (18)
|4-0
|180
|1
|2. ECS
|3-1
|148
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|2-1
|130
|3
|4. Boyd Buchanan
|3-0
|123
|5
|5. Lipscomb Academy
|3-1
|47
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 44. CAK 36.
|Division II – Class AAA
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. McCallie (15)
|4-0
|177
|1
|2. MUS (3)
|4-0
|152
|2
|3. Brentwood Academy
|3-1
|140
|3
|4. Ensworth
|4-0
|124
|4
|5. Knoxville Catholic
|2-1
|72
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 30. Briarcrest 25.
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin.
