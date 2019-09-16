AP Poll: Dobyns-Bennett and Elizabethton move up, South Greene makes the list

Touchdown Friday Night

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

SEE ALSO: FINAL SCORES: Week Four High School Football

(Local teams in bold)

Division I – Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (17)4-01881
2. Maryville4-01652
3. Ravenwood (2)4-01573
4. Whitehaven3-11214
5. Bradley Central3-11007
6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett3-0798
7. Brentwood3-1715
8. Cordova3-15910
9. Houston4-034NR
10. Riverdale3-1326

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wilson Central 16.

Division I – Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville Central (16)4-01801
2. Beech (1)4-01602
3. Powell (1)4-01423
4. Kirby3-0986
5. David Crockett3-0945
6. Summit4-0768
7. Henry County2-2599
8. Knoxville West4-05510
9. Page3-1464
10. South Doyle3-1427

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin (1) 36.

Division I – Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Greeneville (12)3-11761
2. Haywood County (5)3-11513
3. Elizabethton (1)3-01284
4. Anderson County (1)3-11235
5. Nolensville3-01066
6. Hardin County3-1789
7. Springfield3-1728
8. Dyersburg3-1602
9. Marshall County3-1437
10. Livingston Academy4-038NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 12.

Division I – Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (12)3-11781
2. Covington (5)4-01622
3. Pearl-Cohn (1)4-01374
(tie) Red Bank (1)4-01373
5. East Nashville4-01106
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman4-0817
7. Loudon4-0678
8. Upperman3-1485
(tie) Westview4-0489
10. South Gibson4-02810

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (18)4-01881
2. Meigs County (2)4-01642
3. Lewis County3-01394
4. Watertown3-11046
5. Tyner Academy2-1853
6. Trousdale County2-1837
7. Forrest4-0629
8. Fairley3-1575
9. Oneida3-1558
10. South Greene4-028NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Union City 20. Houston County 12.

Division I – Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (14)4-01751
2. Huntingdon (3)4-01632
3. Lake County (1)4-01453
4. Freedom Prep4-01154
5. Greenfield4-0977
6. Greenback2-2696
7. Cornersville2-249T9
8. Coalfield3-145T9
9. Fayetteville4-041NR
10. Mt. Pleasant2-1325

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 22. Monterey 17. Moore County 13.

Division II – Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. University-Jackson (14)3-01721
2. Friendship Christian (3)3-11582
3. Fayette Academy (1)3-11473
4. Nashville Christian School3-01354
5. Rosemark Academy3-1605

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 36.

Division II – Class AA
RecordPtsPrv
1. BGA (18)4-01801
2. ECS3-11482
3. Notre Dame2-11303
4. Boyd Buchanan3-01235
5. Lipscomb Academy3-147NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 44. CAK 36.

Division II – Class AAA
RecordPtsPrv
1. McCallie (15)4-01771
2. MUS (3)4-01522
3. Brentwood Academy3-11403
4. Ensworth4-01244
5. Knoxville Catholic2-1725

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 30. Briarcrest 25.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories