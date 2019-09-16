AP Poll: Dobyns-Bennett and Elizabethton move up, South Greene makes the list

(AP) – The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (17) 4-0 188 1 2. Maryville 4-0 165 2 3. Ravenwood (2) 4-0 157 3 4. Whitehaven 3-1 121 4 5. Bradley Central 3-1 100 7 6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 79 8 7. Brentwood 3-1 71 5 8. Cordova 3-1 59 10 9. Houston 4-0 34 NR 10. Riverdale 3-1 32 6

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wilson Central 16.

Division I – Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville Central (16) 4-0 180 1 2. Beech (1) 4-0 160 2 3. Powell (1) 4-0 142 3 4. Kirby 3-0 98 6 5. David Crockett 3-0 94 5 6. Summit 4-0 76 8 7. Henry County 2-2 59 9 8. Knoxville West 4-0 55 10 9. Page 3-1 46 4 10. South Doyle 3-1 42 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin (1) 36.

Division I – Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Greeneville (12) 3-1 176 1 2. Haywood County (5) 3-1 151 3 3. Elizabethton (1) 3-0 128 4 4. Anderson County (1) 3-1 123 5 5. Nolensville 3-0 106 6 6. Hardin County 3-1 78 9 7. Springfield 3-1 72 8 8. Dyersburg 3-1 60 2 9. Marshall County 3-1 43 7 10. Livingston Academy 4-0 38 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 12.

Division I – Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (12) 3-1 178 1 2. Covington (5) 4-0 162 2 3. Pearl-Cohn (1) 4-0 137 4 (tie) Red Bank (1) 4-0 137 3 5. East Nashville 4-0 110 6 6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 4-0 81 7 7. Loudon 4-0 67 8 8. Upperman 3-1 48 5 (tie) Westview 4-0 48 9 10. South Gibson 4-0 28 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (18) 4-0 188 1 2. Meigs County (2) 4-0 164 2 3. Lewis County 3-0 139 4 4. Watertown 3-1 104 6 5. Tyner Academy 2-1 85 3 6. Trousdale County 2-1 83 7 7. Forrest 4-0 62 9 8. Fairley 3-1 57 5 9. Oneida 3-1 55 8 10. South Greene 4-0 28 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Union City 20. Houston County 12.

Division I – Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (14) 4-0 175 1 2. Huntingdon (3) 4-0 163 2 3. Lake County (1) 4-0 145 3 4. Freedom Prep 4-0 115 4 5. Greenfield 4-0 97 7 6. Greenback 2-2 69 6 7. Cornersville 2-2 49 T9 8. Coalfield 3-1 45 T9 9. Fayetteville 4-0 41 NR 10. Mt. Pleasant 2-1 32 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 22. Monterey 17. Moore County 13.

Division II – Class A Record Pts Prv 1. University-Jackson (14) 3-0 172 1 2. Friendship Christian (3) 3-1 158 2 3. Fayette Academy (1) 3-1 147 3 4. Nashville Christian School 3-0 135 4 5. Rosemark Academy 3-1 60 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 36.

Division II – Class AA Record Pts Prv 1. BGA (18) 4-0 180 1 2. ECS 3-1 148 2 3. Notre Dame 2-1 130 3 4. Boyd Buchanan 3-0 123 5 5. Lipscomb Academy 3-1 47 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 44. CAK 36.

Division II – Class AAA Record Pts Prv 1. McCallie (15) 4-0 177 1 2. MUS (3) 4-0 152 2 3. Brentwood Academy 3-1 140 3 4. Ensworth 4-0 124 4 5. Knoxville Catholic 2-1 72 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 30. Briarcrest 25.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin.

