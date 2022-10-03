JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There are now six Northeast Tennessee teams ranked in the latest AP Tennessee prep football poll.

Chuckey-Doak is new to this week’s poll. After defeating previously undefeated Unicoi County last Thursday, the Black Knights are now ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Unicoi County dropped from No. 4 to No. 10.

After dropping several spots last week, Dobyns-Bennett jumped back to No. 5 in Class 6A following the Indians’ victory over CAK on Friday.

In Class 5A, the undefeated Daniel Boone Trailblazers moved up one spot to No. 5.

With a 7–0 record, Greeneville remained on top in the Class 4A rankings.

The 6–0 Hampton Bulldogs also maintained their No. 1 spot in Class 2A.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 3, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Oakland (18)6-01801
2. Collierville7-01612
3. Ravenwood5-21315
4. Cane Ridge6-11228
5. Dobyns-Bennett6-1959
6. Maryville5-2843
7. Bradley Central5-1624
8. Blackman5-2516
9. Centennial6-130NR
10. Houston5-2217

Others receiving votes: Bartlett 14. Smyrna 11. Bearden 9. Lebanon 5. Farragut 4. Beech 3. Brentwood 3. Germantown 2. Nashville Overton 2.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (16)7-01781
2. Page (1)7-01622
3. Munford (1)7-01404
4. Nolensville7-01285
5. Daniel Boone6-0916
6. Henry County5-2897
7. Mt. Juliet6-1699
8. Springfield6-1513
9. Powell5-245NR
10. Sevier County6-113NR

Others receiving votes: Morristown West 10. White County 6. Karns 2. McMinn County 2. Franklin County 2. Portland 1. Southwind 1.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Greeneville (18)7-01801
2. Anderson County7-01602
3. Haywood County6-01383
4. Red Bank6-01234
5. Marshall County6-01035
6. Pearl-Cohn5-2806
7. Stone Memorial7-0729
8. Upperman5-247T10
9. Macon County6-1317
10. DeKalb County6-114NR

Others receiving votes: Hardin County 12. Lexington 8. Craigmont 8. Melrose 8. Gibbs 3. East Hamilton 2. South Gibson 1.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Alcoa (13)6-11752
2. East Nashville (5)7-01651
3. Covington5-11453
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman5-1121T4
5. Sweetwater6-1946
6. Waverly5-1628
7. Giles County4-2617
8. Chuckey-Doak5-154NR
9. Smith County6-15210
10. Unicoi County6-132T4

Others receiving votes: Raleigh Egypt 14. Sheffield 5. Kingston 4. Fairview 3. West Greene 2. McMinn Central 1.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Hampton (12)6-01731
2. Tyner Academy (5)7-01672
3. Huntingdon6-11354
4. Riverside6-11135
5. Fairley (1)7-01066
6. East Robertson6-1747
7. Westview5-2739
8. Freedom Prep6-1508
9. Union City6-1483
10. Lewis County6-13410

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 9. Mt. Pleasant 4. Richland 2. Meigs County 2.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. McKenzie (16)7-01781
2. Fayetteville (1)7-01622
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1)6-01463
4. Peabody6-11205
5. South Pittsburg5-21036
6. Dresden6-1804
7. Moore County5-1777
8. McEwen5-1568
9. Clay County5-1429
10. Coalfield6-115NR

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 5. Halls 3. Lake County 3.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (17)7-01791
2. University-Jackson (1)6-11632
3. Middle Tennessee Christian6-11363
4. Jackson Christian5-11235
5. Grace Christian Academy5-2564

Others receiving votes: Nashville Christian School 12. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8. DCA 6.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Lipscomb Academy (18)6-01801
2. Knoxville Webb7-01612
3. Lausanne Collegiate5-11383
4. Chattanooga Christian6-11285
5. Franklin Road Academy6-182NR

Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 31.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. MBA (15)7-01771
2. Baylor (3)6-01652
3. Ensworth6-11324
4. McCallie4-21283
5. Brentwood Academy5-21125

Others receiving votes: Father Ryan 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WVLT, Knoxville; WCMT, Martin; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis.