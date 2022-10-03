JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There are now six Northeast Tennessee teams ranked in the latest AP Tennessee prep football poll.

Chuckey-Doak is new to this week’s poll. After defeating previously undefeated Unicoi County last Thursday, the Black Knights are now ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Unicoi County dropped from No. 4 to No. 10.

After dropping several spots last week, Dobyns-Bennett jumped back to No. 5 in Class 6A following the Indians’ victory over CAK on Friday.

In Class 5A, the undefeated Daniel Boone Trailblazers moved up one spot to No. 5.

With a 7–0 record, Greeneville remained on top in the Class 4A rankings.

The 6–0 Hampton Bulldogs also maintained their No. 1 spot in Class 2A.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 3, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Oakland (18) 6-0 180 1 2. Collierville 7-0 161 2 3. Ravenwood 5-2 131 5 4. Cane Ridge 6-1 122 8 5. Dobyns-Bennett 6-1 95 9 6. Maryville 5-2 84 3 7. Bradley Central 5-1 62 4 8. Blackman 5-2 51 6 9. Centennial 6-1 30 NR 10. Houston 5-2 21 7

Others receiving votes: Bartlett 14. Smyrna 11. Bearden 9. Lebanon 5. Farragut 4. Beech 3. Brentwood 3. Germantown 2. Nashville Overton 2.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Knoxville West (16) 7-0 178 1 2. Page (1) 7-0 162 2 3. Munford (1) 7-0 140 4 4. Nolensville 7-0 128 5 5. Daniel Boone 6-0 91 6 6. Henry County 5-2 89 7 7. Mt. Juliet 6-1 69 9 8. Springfield 6-1 51 3 9. Powell 5-2 45 NR 10. Sevier County 6-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Morristown West 10. White County 6. Karns 2. McMinn County 2. Franklin County 2. Portland 1. Southwind 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Greeneville (18) 7-0 180 1 2. Anderson County 7-0 160 2 3. Haywood County 6-0 138 3 4. Red Bank 6-0 123 4 5. Marshall County 6-0 103 5 6. Pearl-Cohn 5-2 80 6 7. Stone Memorial 7-0 72 9 8. Upperman 5-2 47 T10 9. Macon County 6-1 31 7 10. DeKalb County 6-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Hardin County 12. Lexington 8. Craigmont 8. Melrose 8. Gibbs 3. East Hamilton 2. South Gibson 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Alcoa (13) 6-1 175 2 2. East Nashville (5) 7-0 165 1 3. Covington 5-1 145 3 4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-1 121 T4 5. Sweetwater 6-1 94 6 6. Waverly 5-1 62 8 7. Giles County 4-2 61 7 8. Chuckey-Doak 5-1 54 NR 9. Smith County 6-1 52 10 10. Unicoi County 6-1 32 T4

Others receiving votes: Raleigh Egypt 14. Sheffield 5. Kingston 4. Fairview 3. West Greene 2. McMinn Central 1.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Hampton (12) 6-0 173 1 2. Tyner Academy (5) 7-0 167 2 3. Huntingdon 6-1 135 4 4. Riverside 6-1 113 5 5. Fairley (1) 7-0 106 6 6. East Robertson 6-1 74 7 7. Westview 5-2 73 9 8. Freedom Prep 6-1 50 8 9. Union City 6-1 48 3 10. Lewis County 6-1 34 10

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 9. Mt. Pleasant 4. Richland 2. Meigs County 2.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. McKenzie (16) 7-0 178 1 2. Fayetteville (1) 7-0 162 2 3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1) 6-0 146 3 4. Peabody 6-1 120 5 5. South Pittsburg 5-2 103 6 6. Dresden 6-1 80 4 7. Moore County 5-1 77 7 8. McEwen 5-1 56 8 9. Clay County 5-1 42 9 10. Coalfield 6-1 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 5. Halls 3. Lake County 3.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Friendship Christian (17) 7-0 179 1 2. University-Jackson (1) 6-1 163 2 3. Middle Tennessee Christian 6-1 136 3 4. Jackson Christian 5-1 123 5 5. Grace Christian Academy 5-2 56 4

Others receiving votes: Nashville Christian School 12. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8. DCA 6.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Lipscomb Academy (18) 6-0 180 1 2. Knoxville Webb 7-0 161 2 3. Lausanne Collegiate 5-1 138 3 4. Chattanooga Christian 6-1 128 5 5. Franklin Road Academy 6-1 82 NR

Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 31.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. MBA (15) 7-0 177 1 2. Baylor (3) 6-0 165 2 3. Ensworth 6-1 132 4 4. McCallie 4-2 128 3 5. Brentwood Academy 5-2 112 5

Others receiving votes: Father Ryan 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WVLT, Knoxville; WCMT, Martin; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis.