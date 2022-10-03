JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There are now six Northeast Tennessee teams ranked in the latest AP Tennessee prep football poll.
Chuckey-Doak is new to this week’s poll. After defeating previously undefeated Unicoi County last Thursday, the Black Knights are now ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Unicoi County dropped from No. 4 to No. 10.
After dropping several spots last week, Dobyns-Bennett jumped back to No. 5 in Class 6A following the Indians’ victory over CAK on Friday.
In Class 5A, the undefeated Daniel Boone Trailblazers moved up one spot to No. 5.
With a 7–0 record, Greeneville remained on top in the Class 4A rankings.
The 6–0 Hampton Bulldogs also maintained their No. 1 spot in Class 2A.
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 3, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Oakland (18)
|6-0
|180
|1
|2. Collierville
|7-0
|161
|2
|3. Ravenwood
|5-2
|131
|5
|4. Cane Ridge
|6-1
|122
|8
|5. Dobyns-Bennett
|6-1
|95
|9
|6. Maryville
|5-2
|84
|3
|7. Bradley Central
|5-1
|62
|4
|8. Blackman
|5-2
|51
|6
|9. Centennial
|6-1
|30
|NR
|10. Houston
|5-2
|21
|7
Others receiving votes: Bartlett 14. Smyrna 11. Bearden 9. Lebanon 5. Farragut 4. Beech 3. Brentwood 3. Germantown 2. Nashville Overton 2.
Division I – Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (16)
|7-0
|178
|1
|2. Page (1)
|7-0
|162
|2
|3. Munford (1)
|7-0
|140
|4
|4. Nolensville
|7-0
|128
|5
|5. Daniel Boone
|6-0
|91
|6
|6. Henry County
|5-2
|89
|7
|7. Mt. Juliet
|6-1
|69
|9
|8. Springfield
|6-1
|51
|3
|9. Powell
|5-2
|45
|NR
|10. Sevier County
|6-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Morristown West 10. White County 6. Karns 2. McMinn County 2. Franklin County 2. Portland 1. Southwind 1.
Division I – Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Greeneville (18)
|7-0
|180
|1
|2. Anderson County
|7-0
|160
|2
|3. Haywood County
|6-0
|138
|3
|4. Red Bank
|6-0
|123
|4
|5. Marshall County
|6-0
|103
|5
|6. Pearl-Cohn
|5-2
|80
|6
|7. Stone Memorial
|7-0
|72
|9
|8. Upperman
|5-2
|47
|T10
|9. Macon County
|6-1
|31
|7
|10. DeKalb County
|6-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hardin County 12. Lexington 8. Craigmont 8. Melrose 8. Gibbs 3. East Hamilton 2. South Gibson 1.
Division I – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (13)
|6-1
|175
|2
|2. East Nashville (5)
|7-0
|165
|1
|3. Covington
|5-1
|145
|3
|4. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|5-1
|121
|T4
|5. Sweetwater
|6-1
|94
|6
|6. Waverly
|5-1
|62
|8
|7. Giles County
|4-2
|61
|7
|8. Chuckey-Doak
|5-1
|54
|NR
|9. Smith County
|6-1
|52
|10
|10. Unicoi County
|6-1
|32
|T4
Others receiving votes: Raleigh Egypt 14. Sheffield 5. Kingston 4. Fairview 3. West Greene 2. McMinn Central 1.
Division I – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Hampton (12)
|6-0
|173
|1
|2. Tyner Academy (5)
|7-0
|167
|2
|3. Huntingdon
|6-1
|135
|4
|4. Riverside
|6-1
|113
|5
|5. Fairley (1)
|7-0
|106
|6
|6. East Robertson
|6-1
|74
|7
|7. Westview
|5-2
|73
|9
|8. Freedom Prep
|6-1
|50
|8
|9. Union City
|6-1
|48
|3
|10. Lewis County
|6-1
|34
|10
Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 9. Mt. Pleasant 4. Richland 2. Meigs County 2.
Division I – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. McKenzie (16)
|7-0
|178
|1
|2. Fayetteville (1)
|7-0
|162
|2
|3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1)
|6-0
|146
|3
|4. Peabody
|6-1
|120
|5
|5. South Pittsburg
|5-2
|103
|6
|6. Dresden
|6-1
|80
|4
|7. Moore County
|5-1
|77
|7
|8. McEwen
|5-1
|56
|8
|9. Clay County
|5-1
|42
|9
|10. Coalfield
|6-1
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 5. Halls 3. Lake County 3.
Division II – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Friendship Christian (17)
|7-0
|179
|1
|2. University-Jackson (1)
|6-1
|163
|2
|3. Middle Tennessee Christian
|6-1
|136
|3
|4. Jackson Christian
|5-1
|123
|5
|5. Grace Christian Academy
|5-2
|56
|4
Others receiving votes: Nashville Christian School 12. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8. DCA 6.
Division II – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Lipscomb Academy (18)
|6-0
|180
|1
|2. Knoxville Webb
|7-0
|161
|2
|3. Lausanne Collegiate
|5-1
|138
|3
|4. Chattanooga Christian
|6-1
|128
|5
|5. Franklin Road Academy
|6-1
|82
|NR
Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 31.
Division II – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. MBA (15)
|7-0
|177
|1
|2. Baylor (3)
|6-0
|165
|2
|3. Ensworth
|6-1
|132
|4
|4. McCallie
|4-2
|128
|3
|5. Brentwood Academy
|5-2
|112
|5
Others receiving votes: Father Ryan 6.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WVLT, Knoxville; WCMT, Martin; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis.