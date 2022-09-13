NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five local teams remain ranked in the latest Associated Press prep football poll. All five remain undefeated.

After defeating Class 4A David Crockett 49–6 on Friday, Dobyns-Bennett moved up in the Class 6A rankings from No. 7 last week to No. 4 this week.

Daniel Boone moved up one spot in Class 5A to No. 6 following the Trailblazer’s 7–0 victory over Elizabethton.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remained No. 1 after the Greene Devils defeated Morristown West 28–21.

Unicoi County maintained its No. 5 spot in Class 3A after the Blue Devils beat Happy Valley 41–6.

Hampton stayed No. 1 in Class 2A following a 38–8 victory over county-foe Cloudland.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 12, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Oakland (15) 4-0 150 1 2. Collierville 4-0 125 4 3. Maryville 3-1 109 2 4. Dobyns-Bennett 4-0 94 7 5. Germantown 4-0 83 8 6. Ravenwood 2-2 58 5 7. Bradley Central 4-0 54 9 8. Lebanon 3-1 52 3 9. Blackman 3-1 37 10 10. Cane Ridge 3-1 25 6

Others receiving votes: Siegel 12. Riverdale 10. Brentwood 8. Smyrna 6. Bartlett 2.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Page (9) 4-0 144 1 2. Knoxville West (5) 4-0 139 2 3. Springfield 4-0 115 3 4. Munford 4-0 107 4 5. Nolensville 4-0 86 6 6. Daniel Boone 4-0 70 7 7. Henry County 2-2 52 5 8. White County (1) 4-0 48 NR 9. Green Hill 3-1 28 NR 10. Morristown West 3-1 15 10

Others receiving votes: McMinn County 7. Powell 6. Oak Ridge 4. Karns 2. Franklin County 2.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Greeneville (11) 4-0 146 1 2. Anderson County (3) 4-0 133 2 3. Haywood County 4-0 121 3 4. Red Bank 3-0 92 6 5. Marshall County 4-0 90 7 6. Milan 4-0 61 8 7. Upperman (1) 3-1 50 4 8. Pearl-Cohn 2-2 44 9 9. Hardin County 3-1 43 5 10. Macon County 4-0 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Stone Memorial 8. South Gibson 6. East Hamilton 6. Melrose 2. Chattanooga Central 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Alcoa (15) 4-0 150 1 2. East Nashville 4-0 131 2 3. Covington 3-1 120 3 4. Giles County 3-1 106 4 5. Unicoi County 4-0 83 5 6. Kingston 4-0 73 6 7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-1 63 8 8. Sweetwater 3-1 37 9 9. Waverly 3-1 28 NR 10. Dyersburg 3-1 19 7

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 9. Loudon 4. Smith County 2.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Hampton (12) 4-0 146 1 2. Tyner Academy (3) 4-0 135 2 3. Union City 4-0 120 4 4. Huntingdon 3-1 107 5 5. Harpeth 4-0 70 6 6. Freedom Prep 4-0 66 7 7. Riverside 3-1 65 3 8. Fairley 4-0 45 10 9. Mt. Pleasant 3-0 22 NR 9. East Robertson 3-1 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Westview 8. Loretto 6. Meigs County 6. Westmoreland 3. Monterey 2. Forrest 1. Polk County 1.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. McKenzie (10) 4-0 145 1 2. Fayetteville (5) 4-0 139 2 3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 3-0 121 3 4. Dresden 4-0 105 4 5. Peabody 3-1 81 5 6. Moore County 4-0 75 7 7. Coalfield 4-0 39 9 8. South Pittsburg 2-2 38 6 9. Clay County 3-0 34 10 10. McEwen 2-1 29 8

Others receiving votes: Oakdale 7. West Carroll 5. Gordonsville 4. Lake County 2. Wayne County 1.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Friendship Christian (13) 4-0 147 1 2. Jackson Christian (1) 3-0 135 2 3. University-Jackson (1) 3-1 123 3 4. Middle Tennessee Christian 3-1 102 4 5. Clarksville Academy 3-1 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Grace Christian Academy 45.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Lipscomb Academy (14) 4-0 147 1 2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 4-0 132 4 3. Knoxville Webb 4-0 105 5 4. Lausanne Collegiate 2-2 83 2 5. CPA 2-2 81 3

Others receiving votes: Franklin Road Academy 40. Goodpasture 6. Chattanooga Christian 6.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. MBA (14) 4-0 149 1 2. Baylor (1) 3-0 128 2 3. McCallie 3-1 124 3 4. Brentwood Academy 3-1 104 4 5. Pope John Paul II 4-0 89 5

Others receiving votes: Ensworth 6.

