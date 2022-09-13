NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five local teams remain ranked in the latest Associated Press prep football poll. All five remain undefeated.
After defeating Class 4A David Crockett 49–6 on Friday, Dobyns-Bennett moved up in the Class 6A rankings from No. 7 last week to No. 4 this week.
Daniel Boone moved up one spot in Class 5A to No. 6 following the Trailblazer’s 7–0 victory over Elizabethton.
In Class 4A, Greeneville remained No. 1 after the Greene Devils defeated Morristown West 28–21.
Unicoi County maintained its No. 5 spot in Class 3A after the Blue Devils beat Happy Valley 41–6.
Hampton stayed No. 1 in Class 2A following a 38–8 victory over county-foe Cloudland.
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 12, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Oakland (15)
|4-0
|150
|1
|2. Collierville
|4-0
|125
|4
|3. Maryville
|3-1
|109
|2
|4. Dobyns-Bennett
|4-0
|94
|7
|5. Germantown
|4-0
|83
|8
|6. Ravenwood
|2-2
|58
|5
|7. Bradley Central
|4-0
|54
|9
|8. Lebanon
|3-1
|52
|3
|9. Blackman
|3-1
|37
|10
|10. Cane Ridge
|3-1
|25
|6
Others receiving votes: Siegel 12. Riverdale 10. Brentwood 8. Smyrna 6. Bartlett 2.
Division I – Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Page (9)
|4-0
|144
|1
|2. Knoxville West (5)
|4-0
|139
|2
|3. Springfield
|4-0
|115
|3
|4. Munford
|4-0
|107
|4
|5. Nolensville
|4-0
|86
|6
|6. Daniel Boone
|4-0
|70
|7
|7. Henry County
|2-2
|52
|5
|8. White County (1)
|4-0
|48
|NR
|9. Green Hill
|3-1
|28
|NR
|10. Morristown West
|3-1
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: McMinn County 7. Powell 6. Oak Ridge 4. Karns 2. Franklin County 2.
Division I – Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Greeneville (11)
|4-0
|146
|1
|2. Anderson County (3)
|4-0
|133
|2
|3. Haywood County
|4-0
|121
|3
|4. Red Bank
|3-0
|92
|6
|5. Marshall County
|4-0
|90
|7
|6. Milan
|4-0
|61
|8
|7. Upperman (1)
|3-1
|50
|4
|8. Pearl-Cohn
|2-2
|44
|9
|9. Hardin County
|3-1
|43
|5
|10. Macon County
|4-0
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Stone Memorial 8. South Gibson 6. East Hamilton 6. Melrose 2. Chattanooga Central 1.
Division I – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (15)
|4-0
|150
|1
|2. East Nashville
|4-0
|131
|2
|3. Covington
|3-1
|120
|3
|4. Giles County
|3-1
|106
|4
|5. Unicoi County
|4-0
|83
|5
|6. Kingston
|4-0
|73
|6
|7. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|3-1
|63
|8
|8. Sweetwater
|3-1
|37
|9
|9. Waverly
|3-1
|28
|NR
|10. Dyersburg
|3-1
|19
|7
Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 9. Loudon 4. Smith County 2.
Division I – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Hampton (12)
|4-0
|146
|1
|2. Tyner Academy (3)
|4-0
|135
|2
|3. Union City
|4-0
|120
|4
|4. Huntingdon
|3-1
|107
|5
|5. Harpeth
|4-0
|70
|6
|6. Freedom Prep
|4-0
|66
|7
|7. Riverside
|3-1
|65
|3
|8. Fairley
|4-0
|45
|10
|9. Mt. Pleasant
|3-0
|22
|NR
|9. East Robertson
|3-1
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Westview 8. Loretto 6. Meigs County 6. Westmoreland 3. Monterey 2. Forrest 1. Polk County 1.
Division I – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. McKenzie (10)
|4-0
|145
|1
|2. Fayetteville (5)
|4-0
|139
|2
|3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
|3-0
|121
|3
|4. Dresden
|4-0
|105
|4
|5. Peabody
|3-1
|81
|5
|6. Moore County
|4-0
|75
|7
|7. Coalfield
|4-0
|39
|9
|8. South Pittsburg
|2-2
|38
|6
|9. Clay County
|3-0
|34
|10
|10. McEwen
|2-1
|29
|8
Others receiving votes: Oakdale 7. West Carroll 5. Gordonsville 4. Lake County 2. Wayne County 1.
Division II – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Friendship Christian (13)
|4-0
|147
|1
|2. Jackson Christian (1)
|3-0
|135
|2
|3. University-Jackson (1)
|3-1
|123
|3
|4. Middle Tennessee Christian
|3-1
|102
|4
|5. Clarksville Academy
|3-1
|48
|NR
Others receiving votes: Grace Christian Academy 45.
Division II – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. Lipscomb Academy (14)
|4-0
|147
|1
|2. Boyd Buchanan (1)
|4-0
|132
|4
|3. Knoxville Webb
|4-0
|105
|5
|4. Lausanne Collegiate
|2-2
|83
|2
|5. CPA
|2-2
|81
|3
Others receiving votes: Franklin Road Academy 40. Goodpasture 6. Chattanooga Christian 6.
Division II – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Poll Points
|Prv
|1. MBA (14)
|4-0
|149
|1
|2. Baylor (1)
|3-0
|128
|2
|3. McCallie
|3-1
|124
|3
|4. Brentwood Academy
|3-1
|104
|4
|5. Pope John Paul II
|4-0
|89
|5
Others receiving votes: Ensworth 6.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.