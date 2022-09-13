NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five local teams remain ranked in the latest Associated Press prep football poll. All five remain undefeated.

After defeating Class 4A David Crockett 49–6 on Friday, Dobyns-Bennett moved up in the Class 6A rankings from No. 7 last week to No. 4 this week.

Daniel Boone moved up one spot in Class 5A to No. 6 following the Trailblazer’s 7–0 victory over Elizabethton.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remained No. 1 after the Greene Devils defeated Morristown West 28–21.

Unicoi County maintained its No. 5 spot in Class 3A after the Blue Devils beat Happy Valley 41–6.

Hampton stayed No. 1 in Class 2A following a 38–8 victory over county-foe Cloudland.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 12, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Oakland (15)4-01501
2. Collierville4-01254
3. Maryville3-11092
4. Dobyns-Bennett4-0947
5. Germantown4-0838
6. Ravenwood2-2585
7. Bradley Central4-0549
8. Lebanon3-1523
9. Blackman3-13710
10. Cane Ridge3-1256

Others receiving votes: Siegel 12. Riverdale 10. Brentwood 8. Smyrna 6. Bartlett 2.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Page (9)4-01441
2. Knoxville West (5)4-01392
3. Springfield4-01153
4. Munford4-01074
5. Nolensville4-0866
6. Daniel Boone4-0707
7. Henry County2-2525
8. White County (1)4-048NR
9. Green Hill3-128NR
10. Morristown West3-11510

Others receiving votes: McMinn County 7. Powell 6. Oak Ridge 4. Karns 2. Franklin County 2.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Greeneville (11)4-01461
2. Anderson County (3)4-01332
3. Haywood County4-01213
4. Red Bank3-0926
5. Marshall County4-0907
6. Milan4-0618
7. Upperman (1)3-1504
8. Pearl-Cohn2-2449
9. Hardin County3-1435
10. Macon County4-022NR

Others receiving votes: Stone Memorial 8. South Gibson 6. East Hamilton 6. Melrose 2. Chattanooga Central 1.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Alcoa (15)4-01501
2. East Nashville4-01312
3. Covington3-11203
4. Giles County3-11064
5. Unicoi County4-0835
6. Kingston4-0736
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman3-1638
8. Sweetwater3-1379
9. Waverly3-128NR
10. Dyersburg3-1197

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 9. Loudon 4. Smith County 2.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Hampton (12)4-01461
2. Tyner Academy (3)4-01352
3. Union City4-01204
4. Huntingdon3-11075
5. Harpeth4-0706
6. Freedom Prep4-0667
7. Riverside3-1653
8. Fairley4-04510
9. Mt. Pleasant3-022NR
9. East Robertson3-122NR

Others receiving votes: Westview 8. Loretto 6. Meigs County 6. Westmoreland 3. Monterey 2. Forrest 1. Polk County 1.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. McKenzie (10)4-01451
2. Fayetteville (5)4-01392
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering3-01213
4. Dresden4-01054
5. Peabody3-1815
6. Moore County4-0757
7. Coalfield4-0399
8. South Pittsburg2-2386
9. Clay County3-03410
10. McEwen2-1298

Others receiving votes: Oakdale 7. West Carroll 5. Gordonsville 4. Lake County 2. Wayne County 1.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (13)4-01471
2. Jackson Christian (1)3-01352
3. University-Jackson (1)3-11233
4. Middle Tennessee Christian3-11024
5. Clarksville Academy3-148NR

Others receiving votes: Grace Christian Academy 45.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. Lipscomb Academy (14)4-01471
2. Boyd Buchanan (1)4-01324
3. Knoxville Webb4-01055
4. Lausanne Collegiate2-2832
5. CPA2-2813

Others receiving votes: Franklin Road Academy 40. Goodpasture 6. Chattanooga Christian 6.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPoll PointsPrv
1. MBA (14)4-01491
2. Baylor (1)3-01282
3. McCallie3-11243
4. Brentwood Academy3-11044
5. Pope John Paul II4-0895

Others receiving votes: Ensworth 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.