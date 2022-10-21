GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the end of high school football season in sight, some local teams have their eyes on the big prize: a state title.

While there are still games left to play, a few teams are in better positions to get higher seeds and better odds of making it to the championships. News Channel 11 compiled a list of four teams who have some of the best chances in the postseason.

Greeneville

The undisputed No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A, the Greene Devils have stayed undefeated all season up to this point. On Monday, the AP reported that Greeneville held all of the first-place votes in the class rankings.

With nine wins under their belts (including what could be called a revenge win against Elizabethton at the start of the season), Greeneville looks to be in a strong position to go into the playoffs with the top seed.

With the exception of a one-touchdown win over Morristown-Hamblen West and a narrow 1-point victory over Dobyns-Bennett, the Greene Devils have defeated their opponents by wide margins.

Greeneville hosts Morristown-Hamblen East Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Hampton

The Bulldogs are no longer undefeated, but they could still pull out an even better season than last year. In 2021, Hampton came up just shy of the Class 2A state championship.

Hampton is currently ranked second in the Class 2A standings behind only Tyner Academy.

The Bulldogs fell 48-40 to Gatlinburg-Pittman on the road but have played at a high level against every other opponent this season. That includes their matchup against county rival Unaka on Thursday when Hampton held the Rangers to no points.

Hampton will host powerhouse Daniel Boone on Oct. 27. Speaking of which…

Daniel Boone

The Trailblazers have shocked several opponents this season, even scoring 70 points in their win over Cherokee in September. Undefeated as of Friday, Daniel Boone is going into its annual biggest game of the season – the Musket Bowl.

This season, the Trailblazers are the clear favorite in the county rivalry. On Monday, the AP rankings placed them at No. 5 in a tough Class 5A. Three other Division I – Class 5A teams have undefeated seasons so far, including Knoxville West (who holds all the first-place votes).

Boone will have a tough road to the state championship but has already locked in the top seed in Region 1.

The Musket Bowl kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Ridgeview

Ridgeview, 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference, can move in the right direction to capture the Big 7 championship if they can get past Abingdon on Friday night.

The Wolfpack is led by quarterback Ryan O’Quinn, and they have a running game led by senior Cannon Hill that has gained over 13 hundred yards this season.

Ridgeview travels to Abingdon with kickoff set for 7 p.m.