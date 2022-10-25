JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll.

In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday.

Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class 5A after beating county-rival David Crockett 35–7.

Greeneville continues to lead the Class 4A rankings. The Greene Devils defeated Morristown East 42–7 on Friday.

In Class 3A, Chuckey-Doak moved up to No. 7 following the Black Knight’s 76–6 victory over North Greene.

Hampton has climbed its way back to No. 1 in Class 2A. The Bulldogs shut out Unaka last Thursday by a score of 36–0.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 25, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oakland (14)8-11401
2. Cane Ridge8-11252
3. Dobyns-Bennett8-11053
4. Centennial8-1835
5. Houston7-2746
6. Maryville6-3594
7. Farragut7-2589
8. Bartlett7-240NR
9. Beech8-134NR
10. Blackman7-217NR

Others receiving votes: Collierville 13. Ravenwood 10. Bradley Central 6. Bearden 5. Germantown 1.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (14)9-01401
2. Nolensville9-01232
3. Munford9-01133
4. Daniel Boone9-0945
5. Henry County7-2806
6. Powell7-2687
7. Mt. Juliet8-2498
8. Page7-2464
9. White County7-2359
10. McMinn County7-21610

Others receiving votes: Green Hill 3. Springfield 3.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Greeneville (14)9-01401
2. Anderson County9-01232
3. Haywood County9-01153
4. Pearl-Cohn7-2964
5. Upperman7-2865
6. Marshall County8-1687
7. Stone Memorial8-1498
8. Macon County7-2376
9. Melrose8-132T10
10. Craigmont8-18NR

Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 4. East Hamilton 4. Red Bank 4. Elizabethton 3. Lexington 1.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (14)8-11401
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman8-11174
3. East Nashville8-1942
4. Covington7-2913
5. Waverly7-1895
6. Smith County8-1767
7. Chuckey-Doak8-1588
8. Sweetwater7-2379
9. Giles County6-3286
(tie) Fairview7-22810

Others receiving votes: West Greene 8. Unicoi County 4.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Hampton (3)8-11252
2. Tyner Academy (7)8-11191
3. Fairley (2)9-01183
4. Westview (2)7-2955
5. Riverside8-1874
6. East Robertson8-1736
7. Huntingdon7-2567
8. Union City8-1439
9. Lewis County8-13010
10. Freedom Prep7-2188

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 6.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Fayetteville (11)9-01361
2. McKenzie (2)9-01272
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering9-01153
4. South Pittsburg7-2885
5. Moore County8-1777
6. Clay County8-1688
7. Peabody7-2644
8. Coalfield8-1419
9. Gordonsville7-22910
10. Dresden7-2216

Others receiving votes: McEwen 4.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (13)9-01391
2. University-Jackson (1)8-11272
3. Middle Tennessee Christian8-11113
4. Jackson Christian7-1994
5. Nashville Christian School7-2845

Others receiving votes: none.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Lipscomb Academy (14)9-01401
2. Knoxville Webb8-01262
3. Lausanne Collegiate7-11123
4. Chattanooga Christian8-1984
5. Franklin Road Academy8-1845

Others receiving votes: none.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. MBA (14)9-01401
2. Baylor7-21172
(tie) McCallie7-21173
4. Brentwood Academy7-21024
5. Ensworth6-3665

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 12, MUS 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat , Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams while they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.