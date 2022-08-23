Tri-Cities, TN — On the pitch tonight Science Hill welcomed Jefferson Co. to “the Frog”…

This was all Toppers 30 min mark they get the ball ahead to Megan Burleson… One on one always bet on Meg and she just gets it past the outstretched arm of the goalie for the score… it was 1-0

Later at 21.44 min mark the Lady Toppers would strike again… Hannah Dawson with the pass to Nore Pugh down around the net and she scores…Toppers led 2-0…

They win tonight 5-Nil

On the volleyball court they were making a lot of noise at the Dobyns-bennett vs Daniel Boone volleyball game

Lady Indians strike first when Dakota Vaiese taps it back over her head and the net for the point….

Lady Blazers would get it right back off the next serve which is too long and Boone takes the point….

More from Boone later in the match… Josie Jenkins with the pass to Camron Wine and she taps it over the net for the score…

This match would go 5 sets and in the end the Indians would pull it out thanks to the help of Jordan Guthrie here for the kill…. D-B wins 3-2