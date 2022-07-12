Johnson City, TN — Hard to believe but the high school football season is right around the corner. Teams are back on the gridiron getting ready for the August 18th kick off or 19th kickoff if you are the Science Hill Hilltoppers.

Toppers were back on the practice field this morning, but just not there’s because of some work being on the Steve Spurrier field the Toppers traveled to Daniel Boone for practice. They’ll open their season on the road against Elizabethton, but at the moment it doesn’t matter who they play because they’re just anixous to be playing football again.

“Whole team is ready to play and Betsy is a real big rivalry and they have beaten us the last 4 years and we are ready to change that for our senior year.”

“The team is very excited and we have been working all summer and I feel like if we beat them we’ll probably have a good season but if not the road will take us where we need to go”

“I’m looking for leadership with this new bunch we lost 26 seniors so we are looking for guys who can come out and lead the team we feel we have some good young talent and we feel like we have to mesh as a group and see how committed these guys are.”