Toppers Torbett signs with MTSU baseball

Johnson City, TN — And congratulations to Science Hill multi-sport star Cole Torbett, who along with family and friends watching signed a national letter of intent to play baseball for Middle Tennessee State University.
Torbett who also played football for the Toppers was a pitcher and outfielder that help lead Science Hill to a state championship last season by going 8-1 on the season with 78 strikeouts, a 1.79 earned-run average, and three shutouts.
