(WJHL) — Like two trains on the same track, that’s how you would describe the showdown tonight between Science Hill and Greeneville. Between the two they had 33 wins this season and only 2 losses total.

The (15-1) Greeneville Green Devils came into Cardinal Park to take on the 18-1 Toppers. Scoreless through 3, Toppers Major Osbolt starts the scoring with a hit to first base, bringing in Landon Smelser and giving them a 1-0 lead

Ryan Smith follows that up with another ground ball to right field, allowing Jackson Berry to dive for another score. Science Hill stays hot and dominates the 4th inning, with Smelser batting in Jet Swartz, Toppers were on top 7-0

Greeneville trys to stay in the game with this chopper to short by Carson Quillen….. Corbin Cannon would race home to score…. but Science Hill proves to be too much, winning this one 8-5

In Elizabethton tonight David Crockett was in town to face the Cyclones who were leading this game 5-1. They would add on more in the 4th when Hayden Nave hits a dribbler into left field…That was enough for Bryson Rowland to come all the way home…. 6-1 Cyclones

Same inning Briley Hurley hits into the fielders choice, but the throw to first gets away, so that would allow Hurley to go to second and Peyton Johnson to come home…It was 7-1. Pioneers kept fighting… Aiden Clarke lifts this high flyball to left field field or does the wind carry it to center…A.J. Ford tags up and scores from 3rd.

Pioneers scored 5 in the 7th and come all the way back to win 9-7