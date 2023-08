JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill volleyball is off to a hot start in 2023, thanks to the play of Autumn Holmes and Ella Neal.

Holmes entered Thursday night as the Tennessee state leader in kills, while Neal has wracked up the most assists in the state.

Holmes and Neal helped lead the squad to a 3-0 sweep of Daniel Boone at home.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES:

Tennessee High 3, Dobyns-Bennett 0

Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 0

Greeneville 3, Chuckey-Doak 0