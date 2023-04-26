Johnson City — On the mat Keimel Redford’s career record was 145-44 with 118 pins. This past seasson he was 38-6 with 37 pins for a percentage of 91%. He’s a 4-time state qualifier and finished runner up in the 285 pound class 2022-23 season.
Toppers Redford signs with Roanoke College for wrestling
by: Kenny Hawkins
