JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The high school football season in Northeast Tennessee is just around the corner. On Monday, teams were allowed to go full pads in practice for the first time in 2023.

Down the street at Science Hill, head coach Stacy Carter and company decided against full pads, but still got after it early in the morning.

“It feels way better to get in pads,” senior safety and wide receiver Rylan Jordan said. “And we’re feeling really good about the team we have right now. All the seniors that were starters last year – we’re feeling great.”

Last fall, the Hilltoppers went a perfect 5-0 in the region, and earned two playoff wins to book a spot in the TSSAA 6A quarterfinals. Perennial power, Maryville, got the better of the Toppers, as they ended their season with a record of 8-5.

New Channel 11 2022 Player of the Year, Tyler Moon, has graduated. But, the Hilltoppers return a great deal of talent, including starting quarterback Jaysahn Swartz. Overall, the outlook is bright.

“We haven’t lost a game,” Carter said Monday. “You know, everybody thinks right now you’re undefeated. So, motivation is high. And, you know, we’re learning a lot right now, but it just kind of marks, you know, the first day of the season.”

“We made it farther than ever the past couple of years last year,” middle linebacker Matt Marsh said. “And I feel like [it] kind of has the momentum going.”

“It kind of raises our expectations a lot more because I mean, last year we had an entirely new team,” he continued. “You know, expectations were low. Now we’re only missing a couple of guys. We’re bringing back pretty much the exact same team, just missing a couple of people. The expectations are high.”

The Toppers will open the season on Friday, August 18 at home against rival Elizabethton. You can catch the 7 p.m. kickoff on New Channel 11.