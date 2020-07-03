Toppers Josh Wooten will play college baseball for Emory & Henry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress met with the association's board of directors Wednesday to present options for the 2020 high school football season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, while also laying out plans for fall sports.

Following the dead period set to end Sunday, July 5, volleyball, golf and cross country are permitted to start their seasons as scheduled for the fall, noting those sports are not considered in the "high risk" category.

The TSSAA is looking at adaptations for the fall girls' soccer and football season.

Childress detailed three options for football for the board. The options cover Division I (public schools) and Division II (private schools).