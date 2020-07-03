Toppers Josh Wooten will play college baseball for Emory & Henry

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Johnson City, TN — Congratulations to Josh Wooten, the Science Hill Hilltopper who will continue his baseball career on the college level for Emory & Henry.
The 5 foot 9 160 pound utility player who played mostly at 2nd base helped lead the Toppers to the state tournament as a junior.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss